UCF women’s basketball signs 3 players to next season’s roster

UCF’s women’s basketball program has added three signees, including senior transfers Hannah Gusters, Ally Stedman and incoming freshman Emely Rodriguez.

The 6-foot-5 Gusters, a fifth-year senior center, played at Oklahoma State last season, where she led the Cowgirls in scoring, averaging 14.3 points, and 4.1 rebounds in 21 games while shooting 56% from the field. The Texas native previously played at Baylor (2020-21) and LSU (’21-’23) before arriving in Stillwater.

“We’re excited to add an experienced and proven post player like Hannah to our roster,” coach Sytia Messer said in a statement. “I’m a firm believer that in life, it’s all about the relationships you make, as I’ve known Hannah since the eighth grade. She is someone I believe in, and I know she’ll take our program to new heights.”

Stedman, a 5-6 guard from Arizona, played for Miami last season, averaging 2.2 points in 26 games. She played for Pepperdine for two seasons, averaging 13 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists in 43 games.

“Ally brings a unique skill set to our program as she is able to shoot and score at a high level,” said Messer. “She is an important piece of the puzzle as we continue to build the culture and direction of where our program is headed. We are excited for Ally to be a part of the family and we can’t wait for her to do great things here.”

UCF spring football game spotlights several newcomers

The 6-0 Rodriguez is one of the top guards in the nation, who helped guide Central Pointe Academy (Kissimmee) to the SIAA State Championship and the NISAA Championship. She averaged 13.5 points and 6 rebounds in 19 games last season.

Rodriguez came to Florida from the Dominican Republic in 2021 and was named the Miami Herald’s Miami-Dade County Girls’ Basketball Player of the Year after averaging 26.5 points and 15.5 rebounds in 21 games her junior year at Horeb Christian. She helped guide the Mustangs to a 19-5 record and their first appearance in the finals of the 2A state championship.

“Emely is one of the best high school players in the 2024 class,” said Messer. “She is a versatile player who can score the ball at all three levels and can defend multiple positions. We were able to sign Emely over some of the top schools in the country.”

UCF finished with an overall record of 12-17 last season, including 3-15 in its first year in the Big 12.

Matt Murschel can be reached at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com