UCF wide receiver blows kiss to Oklahoma bench during long TD catch

UCF wide receiver Javon Baker was so wide open on an 86-yard TD catch against No. 6 Oklahoma that he had enough time to blow a kiss to the Sooner sideline.

Baker got behind the Oklahoma secondary late in the second quarter after QB John Rhys Plumlee rolled out to his left. As the defense was apparently mesmerized by Plumlee, there was no one near Baker. And Baker knew it as he showed his love to the Sooners.

Not sure you can be more wide open than Javon Baker was on this EIGHTY-SIX yard breakaway touchdown.



📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/6rEvNXDs8g — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 21, 2023

Baker was flagged for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for his display of, uh, affection for the Oklahoma sideline and Oklahoma coach Brent Venables was not thrilled about what happened.

UCF player was blowing kisses to the Oklahoma bench while running in for a TD, and Brent isn't happy about it. pic.twitter.com/2Of68I7nTa — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) October 21, 2023

However, the touchdown stood and the penalty was assessed on the kickoff. According to the NCAA rule book, live ball penalties for unsportsmanlike conduct are penalized “15 yards from [the] succeeding spot." Since the spot of the ball after the play was for the kickoff, it pushed the kick back instead of affecting the TD play.

The score gave UCF a 17-14 lead over the Sooners just after Oklahoma took a 14-10 lead. But thanks to the field-position help from the penalty and a late pass interference on UCF, the Sooners were able to tie the game 17-17 ahead of halftime.