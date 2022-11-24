UCF vs USF prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Saturday, November 26

UCF vs USF Prediction Game Preview

UCF vs USF How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 26

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: ESPN2

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: UCF (8-3), USF (1-10)

Why UCF Will Win

Just win and let it all go from there.

The Tulane-Cincinnati winner will host the American Athletic Conference championship, and UCF can get there with a win and a Tulsa win over Houston, or by breaking through all the crazy tie-breaking scenarios. For the moment, though, beat USF.

Just run. QB John Rhys Plumlee is banged up with a shoulder injury – he’s questionable – but the ground game should be just fine with the backs able to take over right from the start.

Even though Navy was able to stuff the Knights last week, don’t think that’s going to happen again.

The Knights are 6-0 when running for over 250 yards and 8-1 when rumbling for 160 or more. USF only held two teams to fewer than 160 yards, and that’s because East Carolina and Houston bombed away at will with the passing game.

But …

Why USF Will Win

The losses keep on piling up, but the offense is a whole lot of fun.

The defense is the big problem – it’s dead last in the nation allowing 514 yards per game – but the O rips up rushing yards in chunks and should push for 400 yards in this.

It’s the end of a lost season, there aren’t any wins over FBS teams, and things are about to change in the offseason, but it’s still a rivalry game that often defies all logic and reason. And that’s why …

What’s Going To Happen

There will be lots and lots and lots of offense.

Last year was a 17-13 UCF win. That might be the first quarter.

58-46 UCF in 2020. 49-42 UCF in 2017. 48-31 USF in 2016. That’s what this might be with both attacks going off.

UCF’s running game will be too much. It’ll blast for well over 300 yards, and it’ll need all of them before finally pulling away.

UCF vs USF Prediction, Line

UCF 49, USF 30

Line: UCF -19.5, o/u: 68.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

UCF vs USF Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

