UCF vs UConn prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 20

UCF vs UConn How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 20

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: Bounce House, Orlando, FL

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: UCF (6-4), UConn (1-9)

UCF vs UConn Game Preview

Why UConn Will Win

The UCF offense is fine, but it’s hardly the high-flying fun show we’re all used to with this program.

The team is finding ways to stay alive and come up with a decent season despite losing QB Dillon Gabriel early on, but it’s a struggle for this group to put big points on the board. UConn’s defense hasn’t been totally awful on third downs, and it’s been able to pick off a few passes here and there.

The Huskies have to hope UCF is off, and they need their own passing game to be great like it was against Vanderbilt and Middle Tennessee. But …

Why UCF Will Win

UConn just doesn’t score.

It managed 13 points or fewer in three of the last four games, and that fourth game was a 21-15 win over Yale.

No, UCF isn’t putting up points in bunches unless it’s playing Temple, but it doesn’t have to be crazy. It can run the ball as much as it wants to against the UConn defensive front, and field position shouldn’t be a problem against an offense that’s the worst in the country on third downs.

It’s going to want to put this game away fast with the rivalry date against USF coming up in short week, and …

What’s Going To Happen

UCF will score on its first two drives and the defense will take care of the rest.

UConn will come up with a few nice chances, and they won’t work. The UCF defense will be fired up to come up with something big after getting hit by SMU for 55 last week.

UCF vs UConn Prediction, Lines

UCF 44, UConn 10

Line: UCF -30, o/u: 55.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

