UCF vs Tulane prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12

UCF vs Tulane How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 12

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: UCF (7-2), Tulane (8-1)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Expert Picks Week 11

Week 11 Schedule, Predictions | Bowl Bubble

Path to the Playoff: 12 teams still in the race

Bowl Bubble: Every Team’s Bowl Situation

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

UCF vs Tulane Game Preview

Why UCF Will Win

The Knight have to keep the offensive balance going.

It would be nice for the offense to explode like it did when it hung 70 on Temple a few weeks ago, but that’s obviously not going to happen. Over 200 yards rushing, over 200 yards receiving – the Knights can do that.

As great as Tulane has been, there isn’t a strong pass rush, there aren’t enough plays behind the line, and UCF and the best offense in the American Athletic Conference should be able to keep the pressure on all game long.

Tulane might be playing well, and it might have pulled off a win over Southern Miss, but the defense will give up a whole lot of passing yards in this.

It doesn’t hurt that UCF leads the league in rushing, too.

However …

– 10 Best Picks Against The Spread

Why Tulane Will Win

UCF will have to grind through the Tulane defense that’s No. 1 in the AAC.

No, there isn’t enough of a pass rush, and no, there aren’t enough disruptive plays, but the defense is good enough to hold its own in key spots.

There’s a lot of bending without breaking.

Besides allowing just 17 points per game, what is Tulane doing right?

The offense is feeding off the defense that’s so good on third downs, the team is winning the time of possession battle, and there aren’t a lot of mistakes.

Tulane isn’t beating itself with just four turnovers in the last six games and almost no penalties whatsoever.

Story continues

The team is able to control games, do everything right, and then come through when it has to, but …

– Schedules, Predictions College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Tulane has to gear up the offense to be ready for a bit of a shootout.

It was able to keep the Houston and East Carolina offenses from going off and – again – didn’t make the mistakes the other side did. That’s going to happen here.

UCF will put up big numbers, but it’ll turn it over a few times, it won’t be able to tun like it normally does, and Tulane will take advantage of all of it.

There will still be hope for UCF, though, in the AAC title chase – these two might meet again in a few weeks.

– Expert Picks College Week 11 | NFL Week 10

UCF vs Tulane Prediction, Line

Tulane 26, UCF 24

Line: Tulane -1.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

UCF vs Tulane Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News