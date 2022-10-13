UCF vs Temple prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 7, Thursday, October 13

UCF vs Temple How To Watch

Date: Thursday, October 13

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: FBS Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, FL

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Temple (2-3), UCF (4-1)

UCF vs Temple Game Preview

Why Temple Will Win

Every once in a while a struggling team with a new head coach who’s looking to create an identity can find something to build off of.

Temple just happens to be amazing at generating sacks and coming up with third down stops.

While that might seem a bit small, it’s a big deal to rely on while the other parts are improving.

The D is third in the nation allowing teams to convert just 24% of the time, that stars with a run defense that’s stopping just about everyone cold, and that’s all a part of a pass rush that’s tied for the best in the nation.

Temple’s defense has kept games alive. It’s allowing an average of under 17 points per game, the defense leads the American Athletic Conference, and the game shouldn’t get out of hand, but …

Why UCF Will Win

Temple hasn’t faced any sort of an offense like this.

Memphis has an offense, and it went for 331 yards in last week’s 24-3 win. Duke rolled up 500 yards in the 30-0 loss, but that’s been about it.

UCF is ripping through everyone on the ground, averaging 253 yards per game with two efforts of over 320 yards in two of the last three games.

The Knights might not be able to do that, but as long as it gets up early everything else should be fine.

Temple’s offense is sputtering. It’s among the least efficient in the nation in passing, there’s no running game, and the only scoring outbursts came against Lafayette and UMass.

What’s Going To Happen

UCF will get up early and coast from there. The defense might not be a rock – who gives up over 300 passing yards to Georgia Tech? – but it won’t have any issues to deal with.

Temple will throw for over 200 yards, but the ground game won’t go anywhere, it’ll turn it over at least twice, and the run defense get hit harder than it has all year.

UCF vs Temple Prediction, Line

UCF 34, Temple 10

Line: UCF -23, o/u: 46

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

UCF vs Temple Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

