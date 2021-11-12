UCF vs SMU prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 13

UCF vs SMU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 13

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Gerald J Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: UCF (6-3), SMU (7-2)

UCF vs SMU Game Preview

Why UCF Will Win

Give the Knights credit for battling back during a rough season after losing QB Dillon Gabriel early on. They’ve won three straight with the defense stepping up in a big way and with the passing game doing enough to get by.

It might not be pretty, and it might not be flashy, but RB Isaiah Bowser is running okay, the run defense has been terrific – it only struggled against Cincinnati – and now it gets to try powering away on the SMU D.

The Mustangs have mostly been okay against the run, but that’s because they’re getting destroyed through the air allowing close to 300 yards per game.

UCF won’t get that, but it’ll be effective.

Why SMU Will Win

SMU might be able to bomb its way through.

UCF doesn’t have the same offensive explosion it normally does, and now it has to deal with a high-octane Mustang attack that’s going to throw better than anyone on the schedule so far.

SMU lost two straight, but Tanner Mordecai keeps on putting up numbers with 34 touchdowns on the year, lots of deep plays, and with the efficiency to keep things moving.

UCF can’t get behind in this, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The UCF pass defense has been terrific.

Again, that’s partly because it hasn’t faced a slew of high-end passing teams, but it held down Memphis with three picks in a win, kept Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder from doing much – at least through the air – and hasn’t allowed more than 215 yards in any of the last six games.

SMU will get this done thanks to a bit more offensive pop, but UCF will have its chances in the fourth quarter.

UCF vs SMU Prediction, Lines

SMU 30, UCF 21

Line: SMU -7, o/u: 60.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

