UCF vs. Oklahoma football score updates: Follow John Rhys Plumlee vs. Dillon Gabriel

UCF football faces its biggest test yet today when it plays No. 7 Oklahoma and former Knights quarterback Dillon Gabriel.

UCF (3-3, 0-3 in Big 12) will take on the Sooners (6-0, 3-0) in a Big 12 game for the only time as OU moves to the SEC next season.

Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee is expected to start after trying out his injured knee in UCF's last game, a 51-22 loss at Kansas on Oct. 7. That was Plumlee's first game action since he got hurt against Boise State on Sept. 9. Timmy McClain has filled in at quarterback in his absence, throwing for 1,008 yards and nine touchdowns against just two interceptions.

Gabriel starred at UCF from 2019 to 2021, then transferred to Oklahoma in 2022 after breaking his collarbone in the third game of his junior season. He has put up a stellar season for the Sooners, throwing for 1,878 yards and 16 TDs against two INTs and running for 208 yards and five more scores. He did it all in the Sooners' last game, leading the game-winning drive against Texas.

Where can I watch UCF football vs. Oklahoma?

Dave Pasch will handle play-by-play duties, with Dusty Dvoracek as the analyst and Tom Luginbill as the sideline reporter. Streaming options include fuboTV, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

UCF vs. Oklahoma betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, October 20.

Spread: Oklahoma (-17.5)

Over/under: 67.5

Moneyline: UCF +625, Oklahoma -1,000

UCF football schedule 2023

Date Opponent Thursday, Aug. 31 vs. Kent State: W 56-6 Saturday, Sept. 9 at Boise State: W 18-16 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. Villanova: W 48-14 Saturday, Sept. 23 at Kansas State*: L 44-31 Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. Baylor*: L 36-35 Saturday, Oct. 7 at Kansas*: L 51-22 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Oklahoma* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. West Virginia* Saturday, Nov. 4 at Cincinnati* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. Oklahoma State* Saturday, Nov. 18 at Texas Tech* Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Houston* Saturday, Dec. 2 Big 12 Championship Game * Big 12 game

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: UCF football vs Oklahoma score updates for Knights-Sooners