UCF vs Navy prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

UCF vs Navy How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Navy-Marine Corps Stadium, Annapolis, MD

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: UCF (2-1), Navy (0-3)

UCF vs Navy Game Preview

Why UCF Will Win

Navy can’t do enough to get its O going.

For this to work, the Midshipmen have to control everything about the game, and they can’t convert on third downs, they’re not punting well enough to own the field position battle, and worse of all, they’re not scoring when they get the chance – they’re one of the worst in the nation in red zone scoring.

Can UCF stop the run? Sort of. Louisville was the only one of the three teams that really tried, but even it couldn’t get to 200 yards.

Can Navy stop a decent passing game? Not really. Marshall and Houston were able to throw at will, but …

Why Navy Will Win

UCF won’t have star QB Dillon Gabriel, who’s out with a broken clavicle. Mikey Keene is a talented prospect, but he’s just a freshman and is hardly battle tested.

For all of the struggles Navy is having on the lines, it’s still able to run well enough to matter and it’s still controlling the clock and the time of possession. And it’s Navy – there aren’t any penalties and the turnovers are at a minimum. It won’t beat itself, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The Navy running game isn’t dominating like it needs to. On the flip side, UCF should be able to run and run some more against a struggling Midshipmen defensive front.

Keene will be just fine. He’ll get help.

RB Isaiah Bowser is banged up, but there’s a deep stable of backs for a rotation that should keep on pounding away. The UCF offensive line will take over for stretches, Navy won’t control the time of possession battle with a few early outs, and UCF will get back on track after the Louisville loss.

UCF vs Navy Prediction, Line

UCF 34, Navy 17

Line: UCF -16.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

