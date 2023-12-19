UCF vs. Georgia Tech in 2023 Gasparilla Bowl: Odds, how to watch, stream

Nov 25, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets quarterback Haynes King (10) celebrates with tight end Brett Seither (80) after a touchdown run against the Georgia Bulldogs in the second half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The University of Central Florida Knights and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are set to face off in the 2023 Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl, which will be held at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. This will be the sixth time these two programs meet, with the last encounter taking place in 2022, when the Knights defeated the Yellow Jackets 27-10.

This is also the third time in five years that the Knights will be participating in the Gasparilla Bowl and UCF's eighth consecutive postseason bowl appearance. UCF finished the season with a 6-6 record and 3-6 in their first season in the Big 12. Knights senior quarterback John Rhys Plumlee completed the season with 2,073 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Plumlee will play his final game with UCF against Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech ended the season with a 6-6 overall record and 5-3 in ACC conference play, securing fourth place in the standings. Before the bowl game matchup, the Yellow Jackets received good news as key players Eric Singleton Jr., Makil Rutherford, and Jamal Haynes announced their decision to return for another season. Quarterback Haynes King, who finished the regular season with 2,755 yards, 26 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions, will lead the Yellow Jackets against the Knights.

2023 Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Georgia Tech odds, betting lines

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are favorites to defeat the UCF Knights, according to the BetMGM College Football odds.

Spread: Georgia Tech (-4.5)

Moneyline: Georgia Tech (-165); UCF (-200)

Over/under: 67.5

2023 Gasparilla Bowl: UCF vs. Georgia Tech: TV channel, Streaming

The 2023 Gasparilla Bowl is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m., ET, on December 22, 2023, and will be airing on ESPN and ESPN+.

🏴‍☠️ Hoist the sails! The 2023 Gasparilla Bowl will host the @Big12Conference’s @UCF_Football & @theACC’s @GeorgiaTechFB on Fri, Dec 22 at @RJStadium, marking the 1st appearance for the Yellow Jackets and 6th for the Knights. Who's taking the treasured Gasparilla Bowl Trophy?? pic.twitter.com/a1Tixc0LQs — Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl (@GasparillaBowl) December 4, 2023

2023 bowl game schedule

