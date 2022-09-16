UCF vs Florida Atlantic prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17

UCF vs Florida Atlantic How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 17

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: UCF (1-1), Florida Atlantic (2-1)

UCF vs Florida Atlantic Game Preview

Why Florida Atlantic Will Win

Can the Owls bring the passing game to keep up the pace?

The defense isn’t going to be able to do much to stop UCF through the air – more on that in a moment – but N’Kosi Perry has been fantastic so far, the big plays should be there, and the offense should be able to keep everything moving.

Now the turnovers have to stop.

UCF hasn’t done much so far to take the ball away – the FAU defense hasn’t been great at that, either, with only two takeaways in three games. The two fumbles against Ohio proved costly, and the two picks against SE Louisiana were … okay, so the interceptions didn’t matter.

FAU can’t get away with losing the turnover battle in this.

Why UCF Will Win

The Florida Atlantic pass defense needs to be sharper.

It wasn’t awful in the two wins, but it wasn’t a rock. Ohio was able to wing it around for 345 yards and completed 80% of the throws – everything worked on drive after drive.

John Rhys Plumlee hasn’t been all that accurate so far, but this is when he has to air it out a bit when FAU loads up against the run.

The Knights should be able to hit 200 yards on the ground, If Plumlee can connect on 60% of his throws, the offense should move at will.

What’s Going To Happen

UCF will get strong enough defensive play on third downs to get the FAU offense off the field, the offensive backfield will keep everything moving, and everything will go just fine … except for the penalties.

Story continues

The flags – 21 in two games – will be just enough to kill the UCF momentum, but the offense will overcome it all with over 450 yards to go along with points off of two takeaways.

UCF vs Florida Atlantic Prediction, Line

UCF 38, Florida Atlantic 20

Line: UCF -8, o/u: 62

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

UCF vs Florida Atlantic Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

