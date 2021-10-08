UCF vs East Carolina prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 9

UCF vs East Carolina How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 9

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Bounce House, Orlando, FL

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: UCF (2-2), East Carolina (3-2)

UCF vs East Carolina Game Preview

Why East Carolina Will Win

UCF has lost its mojo.

It came up with a strong win over Boise State to start the season, but a loss to Louisville hurt in several ways – QB Dillon Gabriel suffered a collarbone injury.

Freshman Mikey Keene couldn’t get the offense moving well enough last week and the Knights suffered a loss to a bad Navy team. Now they have to keep up with an East Carolina attack that’s cranking up the passing yards on a three-game winning streak.

It’s hardly a smooth Pirate O – it’s awful on third downs – and the line allows way too many sacks, but the production is there to keep up with the weakened Knights. Overall, the team is playing far better than UCF coming into this.

Why UCF Will Win

East Carolina’s defense continues to be a problem.

The offense was able to rip through Marshall and destroyed Tulane, but the defense allowed well over 1,500 yards over the last three games.

The UCF offense might not be the high-powered fun show it’s supposed to be, but it still has the running game to control things against the struggling ECU defensive front.

Being back at home should matter. This is a much different team in the Bounce House, Keene and the offense should be a wee bit sharper after getting a game out of the way with Gabriel out, and the offensive balance should be there to take control of the game.

What’s Going To Happen

It’ll be a fun game with a whole lot of big plays, but the Pirate offense is too well-oiled and too explosive. There will be a few turnovers to screw things up, but East Carolina’s offense will be sharper.

The problem should be the UCF defense.

It doesn’t generate a lick of a pass rush, and East Carolina doesn’t need the extra time to work. The Pirate O is playing just well enough offensively to set the pace – UCF is usually the one doing that – and will come through on one late scoring drive to pull out the big upset.

UCF vs East Carolina Prediction, Line

East Carolina 41, UCF 38

Line: UCF -10, o/u: 67

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 3.5

