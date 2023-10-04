UCF tumbles 3 spots in latest Big 12 power rankings

UCF‘s late-game collapse against Baylor last week led to the Knights dropping three spots in this week’s Big 12 power rankings.

Gus Malzahn‘s team comes in at No. 9 in the latest poll, after surrendering 29 unanswered points in the final 18:02 as the Bears rallied for a 36-35 win.

The winner of Saturday’s game between No. 3 Texas and No. 12 Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry will be in the early driver’s seat for a spot in the Big 12 championship game. Meanwhile, Houston dropped its second straight league game to move into the bottom spot in voting from a panel of beat writers that regularly cover the Big 12.

West Virginia, winner of four straight games, moved up three spots to No. 5.

1. Texas

Previous ranking: 1

Points: 196 (14 first-place votes)

Record: 5-0 (2-0 Big 12)

Last week: defeated Kansas, 40-14

This week: vs. Oklahoma (Dallas)

Comment: The No. 3 Longhorns racked up more than 300 yards passing and 300 yards receiving while dispatching previously unbeaten Kansas, but blood rival Oklahoma has been on its own kind of roll. The No. 12 Sooners have outscored opponents by an average of 47.4-10-8 while setting up the first meeting between two undefeated teams in the Red River Rivalry since 2011.

Did you know? Texas has faced three consecutive backup quarterbacks. Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel will be the first No. 1 quarterback that the Longhorns have faced since playing Alabama’s Jalen Milroe in the second week of the season – Thomas Jones, Austin American-Statesman

2. Oklahoma

Previous ranking: 2

Points: 182

Record: 5-0 (2-0 Big 12)

Last week: defeated Iowa State, 50-20

This week: vs. Texas (Dallas)

Comment: The defense continues to set a standard not seen at Oklahoma in quite some time. The Sooners have only allowed 14 second-half points in five games and are tied for the national lead with 10 interceptions. OU also hasn’t allowed a rushing TD this season, joining Iowa as the only school in that category.

Did you know? While Texas owns the all-time series against Oklahoma (63-50-5), the Sooners have defeated the Horns in 17 of 28 meetings during the Big 12 era including 10 of the past 12 games. — Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

3. Kansas State

Previous ranking: 4

Points: 165

Record: 3-1 (1-0 Big 12)

Last week: Open date

This week: at Oklahoma State, Friday

Comment: The Wildcats needed to get healthy during their off week because they now have to play eight conference games in eight weeks.

Did you know? Chris Klieman is 0-2 at Oklahoma State? K-State’s next game could be a tricky one. – Kellis Robinett, Wichita Eagle/Kansas City Star

4. Kansas

Previous ranking: 3

Points: 144

Record: 4-1 (1-1 Big 12)

Last week: lost to No. 3 Texas, 40-14

This week: vs. UCF

Comment: With star quarterback Jalon Daniels a late scratch due to back tightness, backup Jason Bean and the Jayhawks sputtered on offense on a hot afternoon in Austin. The Longhorns, meanwhile, gashed KU for 661 total yards, including 336 on the ground, and won 40-14.

Did you know? After leading the nation with a conversion rate of 60.5% on third down through four weeks, KU went 0-for-8 at Texas. – Henry Greenstein, Lawrence Journal-World

5. West Virginia

Previous ranking: 8

Points: 141

Record: 4-1 (2-0 Big 12)

Last week: defeated TCU, 24-21

This week: Open date

Comment: The Mountaineers showed everyone that they are for real this season with a gutsy road win at TCU. WVU’s defensive line proved to be one of best in the conference as they dominated the Horned Frogs up front to the tune of five sacks and nine tackles for loss. West Virginia now gets a well-deserved off week to heal up.

Did you know? West Virginia has won six of its last eight games dating back to last season. The team’s only losses in that span were to Kansas State in 2022 and Penn State this season. – Cody Nespor, Morgantown Dominion Post

6. BYU

Previous ranking: 7

Points: 129

Record: 4-1 (1-1 Big 12)

Last week: defeated Cincinnati, 35-27

This week: Open date

Comment: After a slow opening, BYU scored touchdowns on four of its final six drives to get its first Big 12 win. It needs just two more wins to make a bowl, right before it heads into a difficult October slate.

Did you know? BYU often plays its home games in the late-night window, kicking off closer to 8:30 p.m. MT. But the Cougars have been highly successful with the unorthodox schedule. They’ve now won 19 of their last 20 games with kickoffs past 8 p.m. – Kevin Reynolds, The Salt Lake Tribune

7. TCU

Previous ranking: 5

Points: 110

Record: 3-2 (1-1 Big 12)

Last week: lost to West Virginia, 24-21

This week: at Iowa State

Comment: The Horned Frogs were shut out in the second half of a surprising upset loss to West Virginia. TCU had two field goals blocked and another miss in a game where the Horned Frogs outgained West Virginia by almost 100 yards.

Did you know? TCU was 6-1 in one-score games in 2022, the Horned Frogs are 0-2 in those situations this season. – Steven Johnson, Fort Worth Star-Telegram

8. Texas Tech

Previous ranking: 11

Points: 95

Record: 2-3 (1-1 Big 12)

Last week: defeated Houston, 49-28

This week: at Baylor

Comment: At least for one week, the Red Raiders showed why there was some preseason buzz surrounding them with each of the three phases getting in on the action at different times.

Did you know? Tech’s losses have come to teams with a combined record of 13-2, with the two losses being to Top 10 teams Penn State and Texas (both on the road). – Nathan Giese, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

9. UCF

Previous ranking: 6

Points: 75

Record: 3-2 (0-2 Big 12)

Last week: lost to Baylor, 36-35

This week: at Kansas

Comment: UCF scored 21 points in the first eight minutes as the Knights built up what seemed to be an insurmountable 35-7 lead midway through the 3rd quarter. But Baylor went on to score 29 unanswered points in the final 18 minutes to spoil UCF’s Big 12 home opener and hand the Knights one of the worst losses in program history.

Did you know? Quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, who missed the last three games with a knee injury, has been cleared to return to practice and could be available when UCF travels to Kansas this weekend. — Matt Murschel, Orlando Sentinel

10. Baylor

Previous ranking: 14

Points: 70

Record: 2-3 (1-1 Big 12)

Last week: defeated UCF, 36-35

This week: vs. Texas Tech

Comment: Baylor trailed 35-7 early in the third quarter Saturday at UCF but scored 29 unanswered points to complete the biggest comeback in school history in the one-point win over the Knights. Quarterback Blake Shapen returned after missing the last three games with an injury and threw for 293 yards and a touchdown.

Did You know? True freshman cornerback Caden Jenkins had his best game as a Bear on Saturday, coming down with his first career interception and recovering his first fumble, which he returned for a touchdown. A total of 19 of Baylor’s starters in the first four games have been first-time starters, a big jump from 2021 (six) and 2022 (nine). — Zach Smith, Waco Tribune-Herald

11. Cincinnati

Previous ranking: 9

Points: 59

Record: 2-3 (0-2 Big 12)

Last week: lost at BYU, 35-27

This week: Open date

Comment: Despite outrushing BYU 242-70, leading them in total offense 498-295, running 84 plays to their 53 and possessing the ball more than 10 minutes than the Cougars, the Bearcats lost for a third straight week.

Did you know? Though you would never guess by their record, Cincinnati leads NCAA Division I schools in first downs thus far with 127. They’re No. 5 in time of possession averaging 34 minutes per game and are No. 10 in rushing offense averaging 220.2 yards per game. — Scott Springer, Cincinnati Enquirer

12. Iowa State

Previous ranking: 10

Points: 50

Record: 2-3 (1-1 Big 12)

Last week: lost at Oklahoma, 50-20

This week: vs.TCU

Comment: The Cyclones’ defense allowed more than 300 yards passing for the first time in its past 20 games in the loss to the Sooners.

Did you know? Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht became the first Cyclone play-caller since 2019 to throw two touchdown passes of 50 or more yards in the loss at Oklahoma. His 67-yard touchdown connection with Jayden Higgins was the longest such play for Iowa State against the Sooners since 1995. – Rob Gray, Cedar Rapids Gazette

13. Oklahoma State

Previous ranking: 13

Points: 31

Record: 2-2 (0-1 Big 12)

Last week: Open date

This week: vs. Kansas State, Friday

Comment: With a week off following two straight losses, the Cowboys are in need of a reset, and they’ll try to get it on Friday night with their annual blackout game. K-State throttled OSU 48-0 last October, the loss that kickstarted the Cowboys’ collapse of five losses in the last six games.

Did you know? Oklahoma State has lost eight of its last 12 games dating back to the K-State game a year ago. In that span, four different quarterbacks (Spencer Sanders, Garret Rangel, Gunnar Gundy and Alan Bowman) have started at least one game. – Scott Wright, The Oklahoman

14. Houston

Previous ranking: 12

Points: 23

Record: 2-3 (0-2 Big 12)

Last week: lost at Texas Tech, 49-28

This week: Open date

Comment: Houston has been outscored 30-0 in the second half in Big 12 losses to TCU and Texas Tech. Against the Red Raiders, the Cougars followed up a 28-point first half by going scoreless after halftime, allowed two special teams touchdowns and continued to be plagued by missed tackles. The schedule gets tougher with three straight games against West Virginia, Texas and Kansas State. Those three teams are a combined 12-2.

Did you know? Houston has started 0-3 in conference play just six times in program history, the last coming in 2oo2 as a member of Conference USA. – Joseph Duarte, Houston Chronicle