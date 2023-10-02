UCF tries to shake off Baylor collapse and turn focus toward Kansas

UCF found itself on the wrong side of history Saturday night.

The Knights were on track for a monumental win in its Big 12 home opener but instead suffered a momentous collapse after giving up 29 unanswered points in the final 18:02 minutes in a 36-35 loss to Baylor.

It was the largest collapse in program history.

A day later, while some of Knight Nation was busy on message boards or social media casting blame, UCF coaches and players worked to turn the page with a challenging road game at Kansas (4-1, 1-1 Big 12) on Saturday.

“It’s going to be important that we put that thing behind us,” coach Gus Malzahn said Monday. “That’s going to be our challenge. We’ve got to find a way to do that and Tuesday’s practice will tell us a lot about where we’re at. We’ve got the guys to do it, but it won’t be easy.”

“The mood right now is to move on,” said senior linebacker Josh Celiscar. “Even though we lost, we’ve got to move on and play the next game, play the next play to the best of your ability.”

Bounce House Bungle: UCF historic collapse against Baylor ruins Big 12 party | Commentary

UCF (3-2, 0-2 Big 12) is mired in its first two-game losing streak since the end of last season when the Knights lost to Tulane in the American Athletic Conference title game and Duke in the Military Bowl. The program has lost five of its previous nine games.

But despite the recent events, coaches believe UCF isn’t that far from turning things around, but to do that, the Knights need to learn to finish games.

In UCF’s 44-31 loss to Kansas State two weeks ago, the game was tied late in the third quarter before the Wildcats scored 20 unanswered points, 14 of which came in two minutes at the end.

Against Baylor, the Knights held a 35-26 lead at the start of the fourth quarter and were driving deep in Bears’ territory when an RJ Harvey fumble was returned 72 yards for a touchdown. Five minutes later, Isaiah Hankins nailed the 25-yard game-winning field goal.

“We were up against Kansas State in the third quarter and we were up again in the third quarter against Baylor,” said offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw. “The bottom line is that we have got to go finish games. We got to strap on the helmets, go to work in the fourth quarter, and finish games.”

UCF has been outscored 59-37 in the fourth quarter this season, including 39-7 over the past two games. During that same stretch, Kansas State and Baylor converted 71% (10 of 14) of their third downs in the second half.

With Big 12 move done, UCF looks toward future scheduling, next NIL phase and tourism tax funding

The Knights, meanwhile, have converted 20% (2 of 10) of their third downs in the fourth quarters of the past two games.

“We’ve talked about finishing [games] and we’ve been talking about it every week,” said defensive coordinator Addison Williams. “Honestly, we haven’t finished a game we played this year.

“It goes back to preparation throughout the week. We have got to finish the Tuesday practice, the Wednesday practice and the Thursday practice and once we start completing full weeks of practice, we will be able to finish games.”

Added Celiscar: “We have to practice harder; we have to finish those games by practicing harder. We need to fix the mistakes of the past few games and make them our strengths.”

UCF isn’t the only newcomer to the league having struggles.

BYU, Cincinnati and Houston are a combined 1-5 through the first two weeks of conference play, with the Cougars’ win coming against the Bearcats last Saturday.

“We can compete in this league, that’s evident,” said Malzahn. “There’s better days ahead of us. I know there is. We’ve had two tough losses back-to-back, but we’ve got the talent and the coaches, too and we’ve just got to put it together.”

Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.