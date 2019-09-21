UCF to build lazy river outside stadium, because just tailgating isn't enough

UCF will build a lazy river outside its stadium to create a unique tailgating experience. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Somebody, somewhere at the University of Central Florida looked at the tailgating experience and said, “You know what would really add to this? A lazy river.”

And hence, this incredible idea came to life:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

McNamara Cove is a GO!!



Can't wait to break ground on it soon alongside Tom, Stacey & the McNamara family!



📰 https://t.co/wQUaJ2M4Nd pic.twitter.com/qNklDgYkqa — Danny White (@UCFDannyWhite) September 19, 2019

UCF is, indeed, building a lazy river around Spectrum Stadium with the board of trustees signing off on Thursday on the plan. It is expected to be ready before the 2020 season.

The area will be called “McNamara Cove,” with alumni Tom McNamara and Stacey McNamara donating $1 million dollars to fund the project, which is privately funded.

The school is dubbing the new tailgating experience “covegating,” and those interested can purchase memberships for $2,500 apiece. Capacity, though, is limited to 250 memberships.

In addition to a private tailgating area, the cove will be used a “recovery and leisure space” for athletes, according to Athletic Director Danny White.

"Florida weather is one of our greatest competitive advantages," White said in a press release. "UCF student-athletes have very demanding schedules. Having a recovery and leisure space so close to the Wayne Densch Center for Student-Athlete Leadership and the Garvy Center for Student-Athlete Nutrition will significantly enhance the UCF student-athlete experience. McNamara Cove also will deliver one of college football's most unique game-day premium experiences for UCF fans."

Story continues

The space will feature the lazy river and pool, a putting and bocce ball green and sand and pool volleyball.

So, if the “normal” tailgating experience of tents, folding chairs and parking lots don’t appeal to some fans, they have the option of ponying up a couple grand for a very different tailgate.

More from Yahoo Sports: