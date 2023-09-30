UCF’s Timmy McClain with astonishing fourth-down completion in loss to Baylor

The play — and call — will be seen and heard over and over.

UFC lost to Baylor on Saturday, 36-35, but it wasn’t due to a lack of effort by Timmy McClain.

The Knights quarterback came up with a miraculous conversion on fourth down that saw him all over the field, backing up to the end zone, before delivering a strike that gave UFC a first down.

McClain was faced with a fourth-and-6 at the UFC 30 with 43 seconds left.

Somehow, he wound up back by the end zone before finding RJ Harvey for 16 yards and a first down.

The heroics proved for naught as UCF missed a 59-yard field goal on the last play of the game.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire