UCF, Texas Tech battle for bowl eligibility in 1st Big 12 meeting | 3 things to watch

ORLANDO — Bowl eligibility is at stake when UCF and Texas Tech square off for the first time as Big 12 rivals Saturday afternoon.

The Knights (5-5, 2-5), fresh off a 45-3 home blowout of then-No. 15 Oklahoma State, hope to roll momentum over into its final road trip of the season. Texas Tech (5-5, 4-3) also took down a ranked opponent last weekend, edging Kansas on Gino Garcia's 30-yard field goal as time expired.

"It's a big shot in the arm. There's no doubt," UCF coach Gus Malzahn said. "It was a good quality win for us the week before (Cincinnati), on the road, that got us that good feeling back. And then, obviously, to be in front of your home fans, the Space Game and everything that goes with that, a top-15 team in the country — the hottest team in the country coming in — and for us to not only win but win convincingly, that really helps everything.

"Our guys, they played their best game. This is the time of year where you need to keep continuing to improve and play your best football. A lot of programs can lose momentum this time of year. But it's a credit to (our guys) and to our coaches that they kept battling."

Nov 11, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights running back RJ Harvey (7) runs the ball against Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Trey Rucker (9) during the second half at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

RJ Harvey continued his sizzling stretch by topping 200 rushing yards in a single game for the first time in his college career. The redshirt senior became the Knights' first 1,000-yard rusher since 2018, and he is now tied for 10th in the country with 12 touchdowns on the ground.

Here are three things to watch during Saturday's 5 p.m. kickoff.

After stopping Ollie Gordon, UCF next takes on Tahj Brooks

Texas Tech running back Tahj Brooks, center, runs the ball against Kansas linebacker JB Brown (28) during the Big 12 football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas.

UCF defied the odds in halting the nation's leading rusher last week, limiting Ollie Gordon II to just 25 yards on 12 carries. The Knights moved up a few spots on the FBS leaderboard, but still rank 124th overall in run defense.

Now that the season-long question of, 'Can the Knights stop a Big 12 running game?' has been answered, the narrative shifts to whether they will be able to do it again.

Tahj Brooks is No. 6 in the country with 1,166 rushing yards, and the 5-foot-10, 230-pound senior has scored eight touchdowns. Only one player in major college football — Georgia State's Marcus Carroll — has carried the ball more for his team than Brooks (225 attempts).

Brooks is a load to bring down, leading all Power Five players in missed tackles forced (72) and averaging 3.1 yards after contact per carry, according to Pro Football Focus. He has moved the chains 69 times and has 18 designed rushes of at least 15 yards.

"He's a really good back. It's another really big challenge for our defense," Malzahn said. "That will be a big key, trying to control him."

John Rhys Plumlee beginning to look like dual-threat again

Nov 11, 2023; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights quarterback John Rhys Plumlee (10) carries the ball Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Xavier Benson (1) during the first quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

He's not hit full speed and likely won't until shedding the kneebrace protecting his healing meniscus, but John Rhys Plumlee made things happen with his legs against Oklahoma State.

Think back to the Knights' third drive, when Plumlee scrambled out of trouble to gain 17 yards on third-and-15. Three plays later, he slipped outside the pocket and kept his eyes downfield to find Alec Holler for a 32-yard completion. Colton Boomer capped the drive with a 30-yard field goal, extending UCF's advantage to 17-0.

Plumlee set a season-high with 14 carries last week, and his threat to run will only serve as an extra stressor for opposing defenses. It's difficult enough a task to slow down Harvey, and consistently get penetration against the Knights' offensive line, which leads the country in yards before contact on designed runs.

"He's extremely fast. He has a good knack for when to pull (the ball) and when to give it. He's a seasoned vet," Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said.

"Last week, he ran the ball really effective. You can tell he's feeling really good. Each week, you're seeing a different guy being healthier and healthier. I have no doubt we're going to see plenty of quarterback run game with him."

What's more, Plumlee's advanced passing metrics have improved. Per PFF, his big-time throw percentage is up to 5.5% (5.1% last year) and his turnover-worthy passes have decreased to 4.1% (4.8%) despite both a step up in competition and an increased average depth of target, up to 10.6 yards from 8.1.

"When you throw the football, it's more from the waist down than the arm," Malzahn said. "His knee has still been recovering. Last week in practice, he threw the best deep balls since he's been here. And it carried over in the game. He was throwing dimes out there."

Texas Tech heats up when the temperatures begin to drop

Texas Tech defensive back Dadrion Taylor-Demerson (1) of intercepts a pass intended for Kansas tight end Jared Casey (47) during the Big 12 football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas.

One of Malzahn's common press-conference tropes is that few teams continually improve in the second half of the college football season. Under McGuire, Texas Tech belongs in that category.

The Red Raiders are 5-1 in November the last two seasons, reeling off five straight wins in the regular season's final month for the first time since 1992-94. TCU, on its quest to the CFP National Championship, is the only team that has gotten the better of Texas Tech in that time span.

In addition to Brooks, Texas Tech's defense is a major reason for the midseason turnaround.

"They're very physical," UCF sophomore wide receiver Xavier Townsend said. "They're long. The DBs are really good, and they've got a really good D-line. … We've got to focus on these boys and try to be the best we can."

Dadrion Taylor-Demerson has three interceptions in the last two games, and Texas Tech is allowing 24.4 points per game — on pace for the lowest single-season average since 2009.

Jaylon Hutchings and Tony Bradford share the team lead with 3½ sacks apiece, and edge rusher Steve Linton is expected to return from a back injury. Linton, a Syracuse transfer, has three sacks and 19 credited pressures.

