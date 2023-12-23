UCF can’t overcome surging Georgia Tech in Gasparilla Bowl loss

TAMPA — It’s been a season of peaks and valleys for UCF in its first season in the Big 12.

The Knights experienced one of those low points Friday night after quarterback Haynes King fueled a Georgia Tech rally for a 30-17 win in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl Friday at Raymond James Stadium.

UCF jumped out to a quick 7-0 lead in the first quarter as quarterback John Rhys Plumlee found receiver Javon Baker for a 23-yard touchdown 75 seconds into the game. Plumlee found Kobe Hudson open in the end zone on the following drive for a 17-yard score and a 14-0 lead.

But the Yellow Jackets (7-6, 5-3 ACC) found their rhythm in the second quarter as King directed them on three straight scoring drives highlighted by a 5-yard keeper to start the scoring. He added a 41-yard touchdown pass to Malik Rutherford with under a minute in the first half.

Georgia Tech scored 27 unanswered points on its way to its first winning season since 2016.

The loss hands UCF (6-7, 3-6 Big 12) its first losing season since 2016. It also snapped a 5-game winning streak for the program in Tampa dating to 2018.

Baker, who announced before the game that he was returning next season, finished with 9 catches for a bowl-record 173 yards.

Standouts

UCF

John Rhys Plumlee: The fifth-year quarterback completed his first 9 passes, highlighted by a pair of touchdowns to Javon Baker and Kobe Hudson in the first quarter. But Plumlee struggled the rest of the way, completing just 6 of 16 passes and finishing with 198 passing yards. He added 31 yards rushing.

RJ Harvey: The redshirt senior running back had his seventh 100-yard rushing performance of the season by totaling 120 yards.

Decorian Patterson: The redshirt senior cornerback had 7 tackles after starting in place of Corey Thornton, who transferred to Louisville earlier in the week.

GEORGIA TECH

Haynes King: The redshirt sophomore quarterback had 177 yards of offense and accounted for two touchdowns in powering the Yellow Jackets.

Jamal Haynes: The redshirt sophomore running back had 117 yards and eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing this season.

Noteworthy

– Baker’s 36-yard reception with 11:07 in the first quarter gave the senior 1,025 yards. He became the first Knight with over 1,000 yards receiving in a season since Marlon Williams in 2020.

– Edge rusher Tre’Mon Morris-Brash had 2 tackles for loss. He finished his career with 57.5 TFLs, the third-most in school history.

– Kicker Colton Boomer continued to struggle, missing a 30-yard field goal toward the end of the first half. It was his fifth miss in the last eight attempts.

– Harvey fumbled the ball midway through the first quarter. It was the 13th fumble by the Knights this season.

– Safety Demari Henderson intercepted King midway through the 3rd quarter. It was Henderson’s 3rd interception of the season, tying him with Thornton and Nikai Martinez.

