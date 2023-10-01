UCF suffers stunning loss to Baylor in Big 12 home debut

It took UCF 12 seconds to score its first touchdown in its Big 12 home opener as the Knights eventually built a 28-point lead over visiting Baylor Saturday at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

But that lead evaporated in the fourth quarter as the Knights suffered one of their most painful losses in program history, 36-35.

The Bears scored 29 straight points over an 18-minute stretch to pull off its biggest comeback in school history.

Colton Boomer’s 59-yard field goal attempt at the gun fell short, sending UCF to its 2-game losing streak.

“This is really disappointing for our fan base,” said UCF coach Gus Malzahn. “We let one get away. That’s the way that locker room feels. We were in complete control of the game.

“We will bounce back and we’ll be ready next week.”

UCF led 35-7 with 3:20 left in the third quarter before Baylor started its rally that was capped with a 25-yard field goal from Isaiah Hankins with 1:21 left for the win.

The Knights’ defense couldn’t get a stop in the second half, giving up 257 yards.

“We can’t let a loss like this turn into two losses,” said tight end Alec Holler. “At the end of the day, we beat ourselves.”

Added linebacker Jason Johnson: “It hurts. We had the game in our hands and let it go.”

UCF started fast.

Tailback Johnny Richardson took a handoff from quarterback Timmy McClain on the first play of the Knights’ opening drive, turned the corner and raced unimpeded 79 yards for a touchdown with the sell-out crowd of 45,000 jumping to its feet.

UCF added another rushing touchdown by McClain less than four minutes later.

It was a perfect atmosphere for UCF’s first Big 12 home game with kickoff under partly sunny skies and the feel-like temps soaring around triple-digits.

DJ Pauly D fired up fans during pre-game concert and Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark was on hand to absorb the atmosphere. It was his second game in as many days, having spent Friday night in Provo, Utah, watching BYU and Cincinnati.

Most of the fans, clad in white shirts as part of the homecoming whiteout, witnessed an initial bounceback by the Knights after last week’s loss at Kansas State.

Safety Demari Henderson returned a fumble recovery 87 yards for a touchdown at the start of the second quarter. It was the season’s first forced fumble and fumble recovery for the Knights, who led 28-7 at halftime.

After scoring on its first three possessions, UCF went cold offensively, totaling 29 yards on 12 plays before the half. But the Knights put together perhaps their most impressive drive — a 14-play drive that took nearly 7 minutes off the clock — as McClain found receiver Xavier Townsend for a 3-yard score and a 35-7 cushion.

But UCF faltered in the second half and Baylor went on its scoring surge.

“We did the things to lose the game and they did the things to win the game,” said Malzahn.

Baylor cornerback Caden Jenkins picked up an RJ Harvey fumble with 6:02 left in the fourth and returned it 72 yards for a touchdown.

Malzahn said injured quarterback John Rhys Plumlee was cleared to play Friday but he didn’t feel Plumlee was ready to go against Baylor.

UCF travels to Kansas (4 p.m., FOX) next Saturday.

