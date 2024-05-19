UCF softball’s season ends with loss to Auburn in NCAA Regional

UCF softball’s season came to a close, but the Knights didn’t make it easy.

They pushed Auburn to extra innings before surrendering the go-ahead run in the 12th inning, and the Tigers pulled out a 2-1 win in the double-elimination game of the NCAA Tallahassee Regional.

Auburn’s Makayla Packer scored on an RBI single by Amelia Lech with two outs in the top of the 12th inning.

UCF (31-25) failed to score in the bottom half of the inning, ending a game that began at 10:32 p.m. and ended at 3 a.m.

It was a pitchers’ duel between Auburn’s Maddie Penta and UCF’s Sarah Willis, with both teams combining for 3 runs, 12 hits, 12 walks, 27 strikeouts and 424 total pitches. Penta (16-10) set a school record with 21 strikeouts as Auburn advanced to play Florida State in the championship game at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Willis (10-11) gave up 2 runs on 9 hits while walking 7 and striking out 7. Sona Halajian had the Knights’ only RBI.

FSU 5, UCF 1 (Game 3)

UCF softball couldn’t dig out of an early hole, falling to 15th-seed Florida State, 5-1 on Day 2 of the NCAA Tallahassee Regional Saturday at JoAnne Graf Field.

Saturday’s game was the second consecutive season in which these two programs have met in the NCAA Regional, with UCF also falling short in a 5-1 loss to FSU on May 20, 2023. The Knights have lost 15 straight to the Seminoles since 2011.

Florida State (45-14) scored five runs in the top of the second inning as Amaya Ross opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly. A wild pitch by Knights starting pitcher Kaitlyn Felton (11-6) led to a throwing error by catcher Jada Cody that enabled FSU to score two more runs.

Felton was pulled by coach Cindy Ball-Malone and replaced by Katelyn Cochran, who gave up an RBI double by right fielder Kalei Harding.

UCF (31-24) scored its run in the fifth when shortstop Jasmine Williams scored on an RBI single by third baseman Sierra Humphreys. But the Knights could not get much else going against pitcher Ashtyn Danley, who worked 2 2/3 scoreless innings to lock down the victory.

FSU starting pitcher Mimi Gooden (5-1) surrendered a run on 3 hits and a strikeout in 4 1/3 innings.

Angelina DeVoe held the Seminoles to just 3 hits over 5 1/3 innings in relief, walking 3 and striking out 3.

