UCF showcases a physical week of camp with second scrimmage

When UCF started fall football camp last week, Coach Gus Malzahn wanted to focus on setting the standard.

This week was about establishing physical and mental toughness, which featured the added element of record heat and humidity, driving the ‘feels like’ temperatures into the triple digits throughout much of the Central Florida area.

Those conditions were on hand again when the Knights hosted their second scrimmage at FBC Mortgage Stadium Saturday.

Malzahn said his team ran 94 plays during their nearly two-hour event, with much of the time dedicated to situational schemes.

“[We did] a lot of good things and we really wanted to concentrate on running the football and stopping the run a little bit more than we did the last scrimmage,” Malzahn said following practice. “Overall, I thought our guys responded well.”

With camp almost halfway through, the coaching staff can focus on establishing the depth chart and fine-tuning schemes.

“I’m hoping we can start putting the puzzle pieces together right now,” said Malzahn. “We’ll see what happens as coaches as we grade the film, but we’re getting some good information right now.”

UCF’s depth creates next-level competition needed to compete in Big 12

The scrimmage provided an opportunity to look at some of the deepest positions: the offensive and defensive lines.

“The coaches have a great understanding after this scrimmage of where the chips fall and how we look up front,” said fifth-year guard Lokahi Paule. “But I love how we got after it and how they competed today.”

One of the positions that have drawn a lot of attention is the middle of the offensive line, where a trio of players have been battling to replace veteran Matt Lee at center.

Transfers Bula Schmidt (Fresno State), Drake Metcalf (Stanford), and redshirt freshman Caden Kitler have split time at the spot. Malzahn hopes to grasp better who has the inside track for the job following Saturday’s scrimmage.

“It’s still a really good competition,” said Malzahn. “All three of those guys could start anywhere in Division 1 football and that’s a positive.”

Schmidt started every game at center for the Bulldogs over the last four seasons, while Metcalf split time at guard and center for the Cardinal over the past two seasons. Kitler, meanwhile, redshirted last season for the Knights.

Pauole has also worked out some at center this camp and has been impressed with each candidate.

UCF fall camp: Battle for backup quarterback competition heats up

Said Pauole: “Kit[ler] is kind of like a seasons vet at this point while Drake is a veteran and a smart guy — a Stanford guy — so he got into the playbook pretty fast and Bula is just a dog. He will come out there and whack the dude in front of him.”

“I don’t know if I’ve ever had as much quality and depth at the center position,” added Malzahn. “But hopefully, after this scrimmage, we’ll be able to put some order to it.”

Fifth-year senior defensive tackle Ricky Barber said the scrimmage was a back-and-forth affair as both units battled under intense heat.

“Honestly, it was a really, really physical day,” said Barber.

Much like their offensive counterparts, the defensive line has benefitted from an abundance of depth and talent that UCF wasn’t able to enjoy over the past few seasons.

UCF jumps atop Big 12 as recruiting hot streak continues with more 4-star commitments for 2024

“It’s been different,” Barber said. “We have so many guys who can come in a make a big-time play. From Kervins Choute to Matt Alexander to Lee Hunter or John Walker, we have guys who can just come in and make impact plays in the game.”

Barber said that several players on the defensive side stepped up during the scrimmage.

“[Defensive end] Dallaz Corbitt had a big sack on third-and-long that led to an interception by [defensive back] Decorian Patterson.

Pauole praised the running backs for their performance Saturday.

“Mark-Antony Richards had a great day today,” said Pauole. “He had a physical run which is something you love to see especially being an offensive lineman. When we can make those blocks downfield, when you see a running back break tackles and doing all that, it excites you.”

Entering the third week of camp, the Knights will focus on the execution phase.

“We need to fine-tune those little things — it’s always by design,” said Malzahn. “After the second scrimmage, everything should be fairly clear from a coach’s standpoint and then you can get into that next level about the little wrinkles off everything and the execution piece.”

Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.