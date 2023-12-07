UCF sells out allotment of tickets for Gasparilla Bowl

Orlando will always be UCF’s hometown, but Tampa is quickly becoming a close second.

The Knights have won five straight games in the Bay area, including two Gasparilla bowls (2019, ’21) and three straight against rival USF (’18, ’20, ’22).

It’s no wonder that Knight Nation has embraced the team’s appearance in the Union Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl showdown with Georgia Tech (6-6, 5-3 ACC) on Dec. 22. UCF (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) immediately sold out its allotment of more than 4,000 tickets. It sold out an additional allotment as well.

The school is suggesting fans buy their tickets directly through the bowl game.

Tickets also have been a hot commodity on the secondary market, with the average price being $137, according to ticketsmarter.com. Other markets such as Ticketmaster have tickets ranging from $40 to $125.

The last time UCF played in the Gasparilla Bowl was against Florida in 2021. That game set a bowl record for attendance with an announced crowd of 63,669. UCF defeated Marshall in 2019 in front of an announced crowd of 28,987.

“It was a great experience for everybody last time, so it’d be great to have a packed house again,” said coach Gus Malzahn.

Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.