UCF scores commitment from USC transfer defensive back Tre’Quon Fegans

UCF continues to master the transfer portal after Friday night’s announcement of a commitment from USC transfer defensive back Tre’Quon Fegans.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Fegans was a four-star prospect from Thompson (Ala.) High School, who spent last season at USC. He appeared in six games for the Trojans, primarily as a backup and on special teams, totaling 9 tackles.

Fegans first played his high school ball at Oxford High School before transferring to Thompson, where he recorded 45 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 4 interceptions, and 12 passes defended his senior year for the Warriors.

He was highly sought after, with offers from Miami, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and UCF. Still, Fegans chose to stay in-state, signing with Alabama as part of its 2022 recruiting class. He redshirted his freshman year before transferring to USC in the offseason.

The 21-year-old is the fourth transfer to join the program since the end of spring camp and the 20th overall addition in the 2024 class. He’s the second defensive back the Knights have picked up, and he’s joining former Ohio State cornerback Cedrick Hawkins.

