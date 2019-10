UCF runs over Temple in second half of 63-21 victory

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Otis Anderson rushed for a career-high 205 yards, Bentavious Thompson scored two of Central Florida's five rushing touchdowns and the Knights ran away from Temple in the second half of a 63-21 victory on Saturday night.

The Knights (6-2, 3-1 American Conference) scored 35 points in a 21-minute span of the second half. The first three touchdowns were a 73-yard pass, 34-yard run and 37-yard run.

Not to be outdone by his teammates, Dillon Gabriel threw three touchdown passes for UCF. He completed 10 of 21 attempts for 218 yards. His big throw was the 73-yard catch-and-run that went to Marlon Williams.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Knights rushed for 385 yards and passed for 229, a total of 614 yards.

Temple (5-3, 2-2) scored two touchdowns in the latter part of the second quarter. Anthony Russo's second TD pass of the half was a 75-yarder to Branden Mack and Jager Gardner ran 1 yard for a score with 20 seconds remaining to make it 28-21 at halftime.

Russo completed 12 of 24 passes for 199 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Temple had 40 rushes netting only 45 yards.

The Knights, seeking their third consecutive conference championship, have won 31 of their past 34 games. They trail first-place Cincinnati (6-1, 3-0) by half a game in the East Division. Cincinnati did not play this week.