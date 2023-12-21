UCF running back RJ Harvey returning for 2024 season

UCF received an early Christmas present as running back RJ Harvey announced he would return in 2024.

Harvey, a redshirt senior with one year of eligibility remaining, broke the news with a video on social media Thursday.

“Knight Nation, my time here has been incredible, but I have some unfinished business. Let’s run it back,” he said in his post.

The former Edgewater High quarterback spent one season at the University of Virginia before transferring to UCF in 2020. Along the way, Harvey made the position switch to running back. He missed the entire 2021 season after a season-ending knee injury in fall camp, returning in 2022.

Harvey appeared in every game in 2023, leading the team in rushing with 1,269 yards. He became the first UCF player to rush for 1,000 yards in a season since Greg McCrae in 2018 and was a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award, given to the top running back in college football.

He became the second running back in school history to rush for at least 100 yards in five consecutive games, joining former UCF running back Kevin Smith.

His return gives the Knights a crucial piece of their offense heading into Year 2 of the Big 12.

UCF faces Georgia Tech in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl on Friday (6:30 p.m., ESPN) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

