UCF rolls over Villanova in QB Timmy McClain’s debut

It’s been nearly two years since quarterback Timmy McClain last started a game, so forgive the 21-year-old if there was a bit of rust to his game.

His last start came against UCF when the Sanford Seminole High product played for rival USF and he nearly led the Bulls to an upset win.

McClain was back at FBC Mortgage Stadium on Saturday night, but this time with the Knights after transferring last year. He was thrust into the starting job after John Rhys Plumlee suffered a leg injury in the team’s win at Boise State last week.

This time, he was on the winning end as UCF jumped out to a 34-0 halftime lead before cruising to a 48-14 win against Villanova.

It was a slow start for McClain, who was 6 of 11 (55%) before completing four straight passes, including a 25-yard fade to Javon Baker for his first touchdown pass as a Knight with 5:10 left in the first half. But McClain would heat up, going 14 of 17 for the remainder of the game, finishing with 321 passing yards and a 191.3 passer rating.

True freshman Dylan Rizk entered the game with 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Tailback Jordan McDonald scored on a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs, resulting from direct snaps in the Wildcat formation.

But it was far from being a clean performance for UCF, which committed seven penalties in the first half, including two blocks in the back that nullified a 92-yard punt return by Xavier Townsend and a 73-yard touchdown pass from McClain to Kobe Hudson.

The defense held Villanova to 38 yards in the first half, including 1 yard passing. The unit also had two sacks and an interception.

Wildcats quarterback Connor Watkins scored on a 3-yard run at the start of the fourth quarter to deny UCF a shutout.

UCF (3-0, 0-0 Big 12) wrapped up its nonconference schedule, improving to 3-0 for the first time since 2019. The Knights enter Big 12 play next Saturday when they travel to Kansas State (2-1, 0-0 Big 12), which lost to Missouri on a walk-off 61-yard field goal as time expired Saturday.

Standouts

UCF

Timmy McClain: The redshirt sophomore quarterback was 20 of 28 for 321 passing yards with two touchdowns. He also rushed for 44 yards on nine carries.

RJ Harvey: The redshirt senior running back finished with 85 rushing yards on 14 carries with 2 touchdowns. It was his third straight game with a rushing touchdown and the second time with multiple rushing scores.

Kobe Hudson: The senior receiver cracked the 100-yard mark for the second consecutive game when he totaled 147 yards on six catches.

Villanova

Connor Watkins: The graduate quarterback didn’t complete his first pass (0-for-8) until 7:47 in the second quarter. He finished 9 of 23 for 144 yards with an interception.

Brendan Bell: The senior linebacker had nine tackles, including two for loss and a quarterback hurry.

Noteworthy

– The Knights held Villanova to 6 yards of offense in the first quarter.

– Tre’mon Morris-Brash and Matthew Alexander registered sacks in the first half. The Knights have eight sacks through three games.

– Townsend had a 92-yard punt return for a touchdown nullified by a block in the back early in the second quarter.

– Safety Nikai Martinez intercepted Watkins at Villanova’s 44-yard line and returned it 42 yards. It was his first career interception and the first turnover of the game.

– McDonald scored his second rushing touchdown of the season when he took the direct snap out of a Wildcat formation and plunged 1-yard into the end zone to push UCF’s lead to 10-0 with 4:51 left in the first quarter. He added another 1-yard score a few minutes later to extend the lead to 17-0.

– UCF put together its longest scoring drive of the season on its first offensive possession when the Knights drove 69 yards on 14 plays capped by a 24-yard field goal from kicker Colton Boomer. The previous high was 11 plays, which occurred on the first drive of the season against Kent State.

