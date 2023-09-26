Will UCF return to form with rushing defense vs. Baylor? | Analysis

Through the season’s first three games, UCF prided itself on stopping teams on the ground. The Knights were one of the best teams in the country, allowing just 116 yards per game with two rushing touchdowns.

Kansas State obliterated both marks Saturday as tailback DJ Giddens rushed for a career-high 207 yards and 4 touchdowns as the Wildcats finished with 281 yards and 6 scores in their 44-31 win.

It was the most rushing yards allowed by a UCF team since giving up 298 to USF on Nov. 26. The six rushing touchdowns were the most allowed since giving up that many to Cincinnati in 2021.

Giddens became the first running back to go for more than 200 yards against the Knights since Memphis’ Darrell Henderson ran for 210 in the American Athletic Conference title game in 2018.

“There are things we can do better, myself included. It would be different calls in different situations,” said defensive coordinator Addison Williams. “Also just making sure we’re getting lined up correctly and continue to work on tackling.”

Williams said Kansas State used several trap schemes during the game that the Wildcats hadn’t shown much of the season.

“Our run defense had some breakdowns and we had some misalignments. All those are correctable,” said coach Gus Malzahn. “We’ve got to do a better job of just getting lined up. That had a lot to do with it.”

Said redshirt sophomore tackle Lee Hunter: “We’ve got to do a better job up front. Baylor will feel it.”

UCF’s Gus Malzahn: Injured QB John Rhys Plumlee is ahead of schedule on rehab

How did Timmy McClain do in second start?

McClain completed just 58% of his passes (14 of 24) for 264 yards and 3 touchdowns in the loss to the Wildcats.

According to Pro Football Focus, he finished 10 of 13 for 119 yards from short distances (10 yards or less), including a pass that running back RJ Harvey turned into a 27-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

His two other touchdown passes were bombs to receiver Kobe Hudson of 46 yards and 69 yards.

But where he struggled was in the intermediate passing game (10-20 yards), where he was 1-for-3 for 10 yards. He also was pressured and threw an interception at Kansas State’s 39-yard line late in the first half.

“He did some really good things at crucial times in the game that you want and then there were some fundamental things that happened where you don’t want him to do those things,” said offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw. “There were times when Timmy was trying to make plays, and all we got to do was take care of the football. You can throw the ball away and go to the next down. We reserve the right to kick.”

McClain was pressured 14 times by the defense, resulting in a season-high 4 sacks and three scrambles for 23 yards.

“Timmy was running around like a chicken with his head cut off sometimes,” said Malzahn.

UCF remains positive despite loss as Knights turn attention to Baylor

Why is offensive line still a work in progress?

The offensive line was one of the areas where Malzahn saw the greatest depth on the roster with the potential for as many as nine players taking snaps.

UCF has used several starting lineups up front with tackles Marcellus Marshall and Tylan Grable and right guard Lokahi Pauole anchoring the group. Drake Metcalf started the season at center but has given way to redshirt freshman Caden Kitler.

Meanwhile, an undisclosed injury to Bula Schmidt, who started the first two games, has made left guard a grab bag.

Adrian Medley started against Villanova and Marshall moved from left tackle to help fill in, allowing Amari Kight to start at tackle against Kansas State.

“We’re in the situation where some guys get dinged up,” said Hinshaw. “We’ve got to be able to adapt to the situation that we’re in.”

Added Malzahn: “We got to get to a point where we have the same five every week and we hadn’t had that one time. I don’t know if that’s ever happened in my career. They did a pretty solid job in the run block and when we had to pass, we didn’t do a great job protecting. We have to get better in those scenarios.”

Starting tight end Alec Holler missed last Saturday’s game with an injury, giving freshman Randy Pittman Jr. his first start.

3 things learned after UCF comes unraveled in Big 12 loss at Kansas State

Can Knights bounce back with the ground game?

UCF finished with a season-low in rushing yards (143) and rushing attempts (34). It’s the lowest output by the Knights since rushing for 128 yards in the 30-13 loss to Duke in last year’s Military Bowl.

Richardson led the way with 76 yards, with most of those coming on a 48-yard run in the first quarter.

“The bottom line is for us to be effective, we’ve got to be effective running the football,” said Malzahn. “It doesn’t matter who we’re playing.”

After rushing the ball 11 times in the opening quarter, the Knights were forced to throw more after falling behind 21-10 midway through the second.

“When we got behind, that was a completely different deal,” Malzahn explained. “That had something to do with when we got down by more than one score and started having to drop back every time.”

The disruption up front by the Wildcats forced UCF to change its attack, according Hinshaw.

“Run-pass [scheme] is also based on what the defense is doing,” he said. “There are situations where you want to run the football. There were some situations where we thought we needed to throw it. We’re trying to be balanced. That is what we want to be. We’re known for being balanced, so keeping people off-balance is the whole key.”

Baylor ranks last in the Big 12 in rushing defense, allowing 171 yards per game and 10 touchdowns.

Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on X at @osmattmurschel.