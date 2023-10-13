UCF releases additional details of Gus Malzahn’s contract extension

UCF released further details of its new multi-year contract extension with football coach Gus Malzahn on Friday.

The school supplied details of the deal, first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel last week after the Sentinel pressed for further information on the contract.

Malzahn’s new contract, which he signed on July 1, runs through the next five years through June 30, 2028. It also gave the 57-year-old coach a raise, going from $2.3 million annually to $4 million for 2023-24. That figure increases to $5 million in 2025 and $5.5 million in 2026 and 2027.

“[UCF athletics director] Terry [Mohajir] talked about it in the summer and that’s when we decided [on it],” Malzahn said last Saturday. “I wanted to be here and I’m blessed to be here and glad I’m here.”

UCF plummets in latest Big 12 power rankings

The salary increase came from the Mission XII initiative, the athletic department’s fundraising arm used to help transition into the Big 12.

Malzahn’s previous contract ranked him high among coaches in the American Athletic Conference salary pool, but when the school made the transition to the Big 12 on July 1, his salary ranked him last among his new conference peers at public schools, according to the latest USA Today coaches’ database.

According to the document supplied by UCF, Malzahn’s base salary is $600,000 and is eligible for pay increases to be determined by athletics director Terry Mohajir. He receives $1.7 million for radio and television appearances for 2023 and 2024, with an increase to $2.2 million for 2025 and $2.45 million for 2026 and 2027.

Malzahn is also paid $1.7 million for personal services endorsements, including name, image and likeness, speaking engagements and endorsements of equipment and apparel for 2023-24. That figure grows to $2.2 million in 2025 and $2.45 million for 2026 and 2027.

Despite getting run over by Kansas, UCF was $90 million winner this week | Commentary

If UCF wants to terminate the contract (without cause), the buyout figure is 75% of the guaranteed compensation. That amount is offset by any new employment, dollar for dollar. If Malzahn chooses to leave the school on or before June 30, 2024, he owes the school $7 million. That figure goes to $6 million on or before June 30, 2025. Anytime on or after July 1, 2025, that figure is 25% of guaranteed compensation.

Malzahn’s deal includes performance-based bonuses, which are capped at $500,000 (2023); $700,000 (2024); $750,000 (2025) and $800,000 (2026-27).

•$75,000 for participation in conference championship game

•$50,000 for conference championship

•$200,000 for College Football Playoff championship

•$25,000 for participation in non-CFP bowl game

•$25,000 for win in a non-CFP bowl game

•$100,000 for participation in CFP New Year’s Six game or $150,000 for appearance in CFP nationalsemifinal game (2023 only)

•$100,000 for win in CFP New Year’s Six game or $150,000 for win in CFP national semifinal game(2023 only)

•$100,000 for participation in CFP-affiliated bowl/playoff game (beginning in 2024)

•$100,000 for win in CFP-affiliated bowl/playoff game (beginning in 2024; first-round bye is deemed awin)

•$25,000 for each season with final top-25 CFP ranking

•$25,000 for each season with final top-15 CFP ranking

•$25,000 for each season with final top-10 CFP ranking

•$25,000 for each season with conference coach of the year honor

•$50,000 for each season with national coach of the year honor (any one of AFCA, AP, Bobby Dodd,Paul “Bear” Bryant or Walter Camp)

•$25,000 for each season with final top-20 FBS ranking for:— explosive run plays (12 yards or more)— explosive pass plays (15 yards or more)— offensive yards per play— lowest percentage of explosive run plays allowed— lowest percentage of explosive pass plays allowed— lowest yards per play allowed— scoring offense— scoring defense

•$20,000 for each year with APR score of 980 or higher

•$20,000 for each year team meets or exceeds 3.0 grade-point average

UCF is 21-12 under Malzahn, including 3-3 this season (0-3 Big 12). The Knights are mired in a 3-game losing streak, the program’s longest since 2015. The team is wrapping up an off week before beginning preparations to face Oklahoma on Oct. 21.

Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.