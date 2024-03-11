UCF releases 2024 spring football roster, new jersey numbers

As UCF begins spring football practice, the Knights have several new faces and a few familiar ones who have changed uniform numbers for the upcoming season.

Quarterback KJ Jefferson will wear the familiar No. 1 jersey this season, his first since joining the team as a transfer from Arkansas. Jefferson wore No. 1 with the Razorbacks and it became available with the departure of wide receiver Javon Baker.

Tight end Randy Pittman Jr. is switching numbers from No. 13 to No. 5. Cornerback Brandon Adams is also making a switch, going from 31 to 0, a number previously worn by linebacker Jason Johnson last season.

Xavier Williams, who transferred from Charlotte and is in his second season with the Knights, is switching from quarterback to defensive back. The position change comes with a change of number from 18 to 36.

Backup quarterback Dylan Rizk assumes the familiar No. 10 jersey, previously worn by quarterbacks John Rhys Plumlee and McKenzie Milton.

CHANGING NUMBERS

# Previous number in parentheses

0 — Brandon Adams, DB (31)

5 — Randy Pittman Jr., TE (13)

10 — Dylan Rizk, QB (12)

36 — Xavier Williams, DB (18)

26 — Brock Hansel, QB (21)

88 — Derrick LeBlanc, DT (90)

FRESHMEN

6 — Kylan Fox, TE

8 — Bredell Richardson, WR

11 — Jakob Gude, DB

17 — Riley Trujillo, QB

26 — Christian Peterson, DB

27 — Chasen Johnson, DB

31 — DJ McCormick, LB

54 — Waltclaire Flynn, OL

81 — Kason Stokes, WR

82 — Jordyn Bridgewater, WR

90 — Marcus Downs, DT

TRANSFERS

1 — KJ Jefferson, QB

3 — Deshawn Pace, DB

7 — Antione Jackson, DB

9 — Zavier Carter, DE

12 — Bryon Threats, DB

13 — LaDarius Tennison, DB

14 — Jesiah Pierre, LB

15 — Daylan Dotson, DE

22 — Myles Montgomery, RB

24 — Xe’ree Alexander, LB

32 — Ethan Barr, LB

44 — Evan Morris, TE

62 — Jabari Brooks, OL

73 — Wes Dorsey, OL

85 — Goldie Lawrence, WR

