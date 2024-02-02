UCF receiver Kobe Hudson promises better things in 2024

In terms of a guarantee, UCF receiver Kobe Hudson’s proclamation that “I can get way better” in 2024 is nothing as seismic as Muhammed Ali’s called shot against Sonny Liston in 1965, but it’s still monumental news for the Knights.

The fifth-year senior played an integral part in UCF’s offensive success in its first season in the Big 12, finishing second on the team in catches (44) and yards (900) behind teammate Javon Baker while leading the group in touchdowns (8).

But despite the big numbers, the Knights finished with a disappointing 6-7 record, including a 3-6 mark in the Big 12. It was the program’s first losing season since 2015 and the first losing season for coach Gus Malzahn since his first year as a high school coach in 1992.

Hudson’s decision to return to UCF rather than transfer or forgo his final season of eligibility and enter the 2024 NFL Draft was met with jubilation among the fanbase and certainly in the Wayne Densch Sports Center. football offices

“I had a good year last year, but I’m not a guy that just wants to be an average guy,” Hudson said recently. “I can get way better. You have all only seen a little bit of me, to be honest. You haven’t seen my full potential.”

“Kobe Hudson had a big-time year and he’s one of the better receivers in college football,” said Malzahn.

Hudson and Baker grew up together playing football in the suburbs of Atlanta before enrolling at Auburn and Alabama, respectively. The longtime friends reunited when Hudson convinced Baker to join him at UCF as a transfer in 2022.

“A lot of stuff that I learned as a receiver, I’m not ashamed to say I learned from him,” said the 6-foot-1 Hudson. “He’s played receiver his whole life, and I played quarterback and corner in high school, so I learned a lot of things from him.”

Hudson and Baker’s 2,039 combined yards this season were the fourth-highest receiving total by a tandem in program history. The duo was also among the top three receivers in the Big 12 in yards per catch, with Baker (21.9) leading the way over Oklahoma’s Nic Anderson (21) and Hudson (20.5).

The childhood friends spoke about their plans throughout the season, including the possibility of reaching the 1,000-yard receiving threshold. A goal Baker achieved in the Gasparilla Bowl after totaling a career-high 178 yards in a loss to Georgia Tech.

He became the first 1,000-yard receiver since Marlon Williams in 2020.

Adding to the importance of Hudson’s return was the departure of Baker, who initially announced he intended to return to UCF before the bowl game on Dec. 22, only to change his mind a few weeks later and declare for the NFL draft.

“He decided he was going to leave and I don’t think it’s a bad decision,” he said. “He’s one of the top receivers in the country.”

Hudson’s return and that of several key contributors, including running back RJ Harvey and defensive lineman Ricky Barber, coupled with the addition of 19 transfers led by Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson, has expectations running high heading into spring camp.

Since his arrival on campus, Jefferson has been working to learn the offense and build a rapport with his new teammates.

“I’ve been with him for a couple of weeks now, and I feel like the connection is already there like I’ve been doing this my whole life,” said Hudson. “He’s a great person and a great leader. He’s just learning the stuff right now. Once he gets everything down pat, it will be all hands on deck.”

As one of the older players on the roster, Hudson wants to assert himself more as a leader on the team.

“Being a leader this year is my main goal as a receiver. I want to be that guy they can look up to and listen to my word, which is powerful,” he said.

For Hudson, the best way to lead is by example.

“I’m going to be that guy this year that if a big play needs to be made, I’m going to make it,” Hudson said.

Expectations are high for UCF heading into Year 2 of the Big 12, with the Knights hoping to avoid a repeat of 2023.

“With the roster we have, we should win a lot of games,” Hudson said. “We’ve got a lot to prove.”

Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on X at @osmattmurschel.