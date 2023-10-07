UCF QB John Rhys Plumlee returns to start vs. Kansas

LAWRENCE, Kan. — UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee returned to the starting lineup against Kansas on Saturday after missing the past three games with a leg injury.

The move was first reported by ActionNetwork’s Brett McMurphy on Friday night.

Plumlee took part in the first four plays, completing two passes to Javon Baker for 28 total yards before leaving for the sidelines where he was replaced by redshirt sophomore Timmy McClain. Trainers were seen working on the brace on Plumlee’s right knee.

Plumlee started the first two games before injuring his leg late in the fourth quarter against Boise State on Sept. 9 while scrambling to get out of bounds. Three plays later, kicker Colton Boomer connected on a walkoff 40-yard field goal lifting UCF to an 18-16 win.

McClain started the last three games, leading the Knights to a win over Villanova before back-to-back losses at Kansas State and vs. Baylor.

Plumlee was cleared to return before last week’s game but coach Gus Malzahn chose not to play him against Baylor.

“We’ll see how he is,” Malzahn said Monday. “He hasn’t gotten any 11-on-11 reps since he got hurt. He did get some 7-on-7 last week, so we’ll see how he looks. Timmy continues to improve in many areas, so we’ll probably make a call on Wednesday.”

McClain has thrown for 872 yards with seven TDs and two interceptions. He also rushed for 97 yards on 29 carries with a touchdown.

Malzahn wouldn’t address the likelihood of seeing both quarterbacks against the Jayhawks.

“What we’re just going to do as a coaching staff is take it day by day, get through our two practices on Tuesday and Wednesday and see where we’re at with everything,” he said.

Plumlee had completed 38 of 54 passes (70%) for 553 yards with three TDs and four interceptions. He also had 163 rushing yards and a touchdown.

