UCF QB John Rhys Plumlee to miss a few weeks with leg injury

UCF quarterback John Rhys Plumlee is expected to miss the next few games after suffering a leg injury during the Knights’ 18-16 win at Boise State Saturday.

Coach Gus Malzahn made the announcement Monday after Plumlee was evaluated on Sunday. He indicated that the injury won’t require surgery.

“He had an injury late in that game and took a pretty good hit,” said Malzahn. “He’s going to be out this week and he’ll be out for a few weeks. The good thing is he doesn’t need surgery. He will be back.”

It’s a blow for UCF, entering its first season in the Big 12.

Plumlee suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter while trying to slide on a 7-yard run with 31 seconds left in the game. Three plays later, kicker Colton Boomer connected on a 40-yard field goal for the come-from-behind victory and during the on-field celebration, Plumlee was led off the field by the training staff. He was later seen using crutches and wearing a brace.

“Anytime you have an injury like that, especially with your leg and you don’t need surgery, it’s big time,” said 5th-year offensive lineman Lokahi Pauole. “He’ll be able to come back this season and that’s always good.”

The 5th-year senior completed 71 percent (41 of 57) of his passes this season for 565 yards with 3 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He also rushed for 165 yards on 14 carries with a touchdown.

Redshirt sophomore Timmy McClain takes over the starting duties after sitting out last season following a transfer from USF. McClain, who attended Seminole High, appeared in the Knights’ 56-6 win over Kent State on Aug. 31. He was 3 of 5 for 53 yards on 17 snaps in the game.

“We think very highly of him and he’s had a really good fall camp,” said Malzahn. “We feel good about Timmy taking over for John Rhys and [Dylan] Rizk will be our No. 2 guy,”

McClain started 9 of 12 games during his freshman season with the Bulls, completing 55 percent (145 of 262) of his passes for 1,888 yards with 5 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He also had 239 rushing yards with 4 touchdowns.

“He has really done a very good job this fall camp of grinding through the details of playing quarterback,” said offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Darin Hinshaw. “I’ve been hard on him about that but you got to see him play some against Kent State and he has improved tremendously with all that.

“I tell him he’s one snap away and needs to be ready to go and his practice habits, his work ethic off the field and asking questions. He’s dialed in at meetings and doing everything to be ready to go play.”

True freshman Dylan Rizk should also get more playing time as he steps into the backup role.

“Dylan’s a very talented young man,” Malzahn said. “He can really throw it but he can run. he’s a fast young man and he can do the things that we want our quarterback to do in our system and that’s a great thing.”

UCF (2-0, 0-0 Big 12) hosts Villanova Saturday (6:30 p.m., Big 12 Now/ESPN+) at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

