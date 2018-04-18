UCF police now have a car celebrating the school's 'national championship'

If you get pulled over on UCF’s campus, you may be reminded of the football team’s undefeated season. (Getty Images)

The University of Central Florida is not letting go of the idea it won college football’s national championship during the 2017 season.

The school’s police department now has a car with a wrap commemorating the Knights’ undefeated season and mythical national title. While UCF finished the season as the only undefeated team at college football’s top level but was not a part of the College Football Playoff, won by Alabama.





The cop car joins a banner, parade, commemorative license plates and numerous other things to recognize something of UCF’s that doesn’t actually exist.

Had UCF and Alabama played each other during the 2017 season, it wouldn’t have been a contest according to Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick in an interview with SEC Country.

“I wanted to play them so bad,” Fitzpatrick said to the site. I was all busted up after this season. But I said, ‘I’ll play another game if UCF wants to play another game.’ I would have definitely done it for sure. I’m competitive. I don’t want anybody else claiming that they’re the champions when we’re the real champions. So I would have went out there all busted up, beat up, strapped up, whatever I had to do, to go out there and show them who the real champions are.

“Man, we would have whooped up on them boys. It wouldn’t have been close.”

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Ohtani gets quick reality check after blazing start

• Report: Brady hasn’t decided on playing in 2018

• McKayla Maroney speaks out on Nassar abuse scandal

• Jeff Passan: How a Twitter war may spark a much-needed MLB change

