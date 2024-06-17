UCF players share excitement, high expectations for EA Sports College Football 25

ORLANDO — Ricky Barber thought he would have to wait until he made the pros before getting the chance to play as himself in a video game. Instead, UCF's sixth-year defensive tackle merely needs to remain patient for one more month as EA Sports is set to release its highly anticipated College Football 25 title, including, for the first time, real college athletes.

"I haven't made it yet, I haven't arrived, but it's still going to be pretty good to see myself in the game," Barber said last week. "My family and friends back home will be able to play as me in a video game. That is pretty cool."

More than 10,000 Football Bowl Subdivision players have opted in, granting use of their name, image and likeness to be included in the first major college football video game produced in 11 years, an EA Sports spokesman told ESPN's Adam Rittenberg in March. Each player that opts in will receive $600 and a copy of the game, valued at $69.99.

That includes the overwhelming majority of UCF's roster, and the Knights' most enthusiastic gamers said it was an easy decision to sign on.

"I used to play (NCAA Football 14) as a kid, so it coming out again is definitely exciting," sophomore defensive end Kaven Call said. "I'm a big Madden player, so seeing a college football game come out with us in it? It's cool.

"I'm on it as soon as I can. After practice, whatever time I can, I'm on the game. We're going to be playing each other, for sure."

Fans and players are justifiably stoked to grab the controllers, score points in bunches and lead the Knights to championship glory. The Athletic's Antonio Morales shares those feelings, listing UCF among his five teams most excited to use in EA Sports College Football 25 in a piece released Tuesday.

"The Knights are going to be fun to use in head-to-head matchups," Morales wrote. "Look, KJ Jefferson is definitely not Cam Newton. But the last time Gus Malzahn had a QB with Jefferson's size (6-foot-3, 247 pounds) was when he was the offensive coordinator at Auburn during the Tigers' 2010 national championship season. Jefferson has true dual-threat ability and is in a system that will highlight his strengths. And he will be surrounded by playmakers like running back RJ Harvey, who rushed for 1,416 yards and 16 TDs in 2023, and receiver Kobe Hudson, who caught 44 passes for 900 yards. The offense will be explosive, which will make it good for online use."

The News-Journal spoke to a handful of Knights this week — Barber, Call, defensive back Braeden Marshall, linebacker Kam Moore and defensive tackle John Walker — to get their expectations on their own ratings and how UCF should look in the virtual world.

What do you expect your overall rating to be?

UCF defensive tackle Ricky Barber (5) reacts after a tackle for loss of Cincinnati running back Charles McClelland (10) in the first quarter during a college football game, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando.

Barber: If it was up to me, I'd say 99 overall, of course. But I would say somewhere around an 85, hopefully. When the game comes out, I'm definitely going to turn my sliders up to 99 though.

Call: I don't even know. I don't really even care, to be honest. I'm just happy to be in the game and to play as myself. That's a cool experience.

Marshall: Shoot, I feel like I should be at least an 80. I feel like that's fair from producing on the field, and as a team we should be rated at least an 81 or 82 (overall), if not higher.

Moore: Truthfully, like a 73-74. I just hope that I'm able to tackle people without them breaking off of me during the game.

Walker: I know it's not going to be high. You know how EA is. I'd put myself as an 80-some, but I already know how they might rate me, so I ain't tripping.

Which UCF player will have the highest rating in the game?

UCF's running back RJ Harvey (7) scores a touchdown against Texas Tech, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

Barber: Ooh, I haven't thought about that. You know what? I'm going to say RJ Harvey. I think RJ's going to be the highest-rated.

Call: Probably RJ Harvey. I mean, look what he did last year. He's that guy.

Marshall: We've got a lot of dogs. RJ's up there, for sure. Our D-linemen should be up there. KJ (Jefferson), Kobe (Hudson). They've got to respect UCF.

Moore: I've got to go with RJ Harvey. He's got the whole total package as a running back, catching out of the backfield, breaking tackles, agility. He's got all the tools for his position.

Walker: Probably KJ (Jefferson) or Kobe (Hudson). They've got college experience and have been here for a little bit. The game (developers) have seen them grow up a little bit.

Which of the "player abilities" do you hope to have?

Barber: Something along the lines of pass rushing. I think I've been a solid pass rusher throughout my college career. If they give me something for pass rushing, I'm good. Cross-chop is my go-to move. It's like a crossover on the football field.

Call: Speed rush. I don't want to be no slow D-lineman. As long as they get my speed right. You know they be trying people. Nothing in the 60s. Above 75.

Marshall: I've got to see the list, but I feel like a "Hard Hitter" or a lockdown/strap ability in zone and man coverage.

Moore: The linebacker enforcer badge. It's like hit stick. Quay Walker has it on Madden. It would allow me to hit people very hard and for them to fumble the ball.

Walker: I should have good power, quickness and awareness. It's about being relentless, have a motor and don't stop.

For authenticity's sake, what about UCF's presentation do you hope EA Sports gets right?

Barber: I noticed how they have the (Stadium Pulse gauge) for how hard it is to play in the stadiums. I hope they get the Bounce House right. When it's shaking and rocking and loud, a lot of teams can't hear. … I'm going to be honest, playing at those bigger schools, I think I'm kind of numb to it after the Bounce House being home. I'm used to a loud stadium.

Call: It's the Bounce House. Get it bouncing. For an opponent, the screen should be shaking when the Bounce House is rocking. When it's packed, it's a different atmosphere.

Marshall: Definitely the Zombie Nation (song) before the games and on kickoffs, too. It just feels like UCF's own tradition compared to other schools. It stands out. It's different. It's good to your ears.

Moore: I would just say the atmosphere here at the Bounce House, especially if we're up a couple touchdowns. When you play against the Chiefs in Madden, and you're losing, it's hard for quarterbacks to make checks and communicate their his coaches on the sidelines and you see question marks over his head when you try to audible (a receiver's) route.

Walker: I want to see everything that I've seen with my own eyes — the stadium, the details. I want to see jumping up and down and to hear the crowd say our chants.

When playing as UCF, which uniforms will you choose to wear?

UCF running back Johnny Richardson (0) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at FBC Mortgage Stadium, Nov 11, 2023 in Orlando.

Barber: Knightmode is my favorite. My favorite color is black, and it's all black. It looks nice.

Call: Got to be the Space U uniforms, right? The only way. I like the Knightmode all-blacks, but the space unis are unique. One of one. Gotta do that.

Marshall: Definitely the space uniforms. No. 1 uniform for a reason.

Moore: I'm going to have go with the all-blacks. Since I played defense, it's all about the dark side. The black jerseys just make you play harder and feel better. I don't really have an explanation for it.

Walker: I like that all-black. The Knightmode. That's my favorite color. It looks good on me.

Will you play Dynasty Mode with any program other than UCF?

Barber: Western Kentucky, 100%. … I love my Hilltoppers, so I'm definitely going to play with Western Kentucky a lot. The mascot, Big Red, has to look on point. I love Big Red, so I hope them do him justice in the game and don't make him a big, red blob.

Call: Nah, I'm not really too big a fan of playing with other people — especially now. You've got yourself in there. Why would you want to play as anybody else?

Marshall: I don't know. I might just to start at like a small school and work my way up in building a good team. Nobody in particular.

Moore: I'm going to have to roll with Oregon to play with those jersey and uniform combinations. Look good, feel good, play good.

Walker: No. I'm loyal.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF football: Knights weigh in on EA College Football 25 video game