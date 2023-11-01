How do UCF players avoid pressing during losing streak? | Analysis

Throughout this five-game losing streak, UCF coaches have preached to their players the importance of playing through adversity. When bad things happen, it’s important that the Knights not let one mistake snowball into several.

But it’s easier said than done in some cases as demonstrated by last Saturday’s loss to West Virginia when four UCF turnovers resulted in 21 points for the Mountaineers. The Knights entered the fourth quarter trailing 24-21 only to be outscored 17-7 on their way to a 41-28 loss.

“Just do your job and do it to the very best,” said offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw. “Be the best version of ourselves. We don’t have to do anything extraordinary. We don’t have to press.

“We’ve got to get through the fact that when bad things happen, we’ve got to overcome them and find a way to win at the end of football games when it counts.”

In four of the five losses, UCF (3-5, 0-5 Big 12) either was tied, had a lead or trailed by as many as seven points late in the third quarter. The Knights have been outscored 84-34 in the fourth of their five conference games.

“We continue to talk to the guys about when you are in a situation like this guys can tend to try to do too much and end up out of position and really hurting the situation more than they’re helping the situation,” said defensive coordinator Addison Williams.

Running back RJ Harvey believes the mentality is simple.

“Focus on taking each play one play at a time, just focusing on one play, focusing on what we have to do to execute and get the job done each and every play and if we do that we’ll be alright,” said Harvey.

The players understand the magnitude of the current losing streak, according to defensive end Josh Celiscar.

“Of course, we’ve lost five in a row but we get to play football and have fun,” he said. “When you’re losing it’s not fun, but for me, I feel like we just have to play football.”

With postseason hopes fading, UCF focuses on must-win against Cincinnati

How has Harvey stepped up in run game?

Harvey continues to put together a solid senior season after rushing for his third straight 100-yard game in the loss to West Virginia.

He ranks seventh in the Big 12 with 712 rushing yards and sixth with 126 rushing attempts.

He’s on track to become the first UCF player with 1,000 rushing yards in a season since Greg McCrae in 2018 and the first 1,000-yard rusher under Malzahn since Auburn’s Kerryon Johnson in 2017.

“He’s a complete back like I told you guys before the season started and he worked himself into that position,” said Hinshaw. “You can see he’s doing it again, every game. We have got to continue to feed him the rock.”

Added Malzahn: “He’s one of the best running backs in our league. … He’s definitely leading the way on our offense right now.”

Whats the status of Xavier Townsend?

The receiver left the West Virginia game with an undisclosed injury, but Malzahn was optimistic he might return against Cincinnati.

He said the team would know more about his status later in the week.

The Knights turned to backups Jarrad Baker and Trent Whittemore in his absence.

Baker, a redshirt senior, had 43 yards on four catches primarily at the slot receiver while Whittemore, a redshirt junior, had 36 yards on three catches.

Three of Baker’s catches were on third downs, as the Knights converted 9 of 12 in the game.

“He made plays when we needed to on third downs,” said Hinshaw.

Whittemore, a Florida transfer, entered the game without a catch.

“He just works his tail off,” added Hinshaw. “He went in and got catches and made plays and I’m proud of him and how hard he works.”

3 things learned from UCF’s disappointing loss to West Virginia

Has the losing streak impacted recruiting?

UCF continues its strong showing on the recruiting trail even with the Knights mired in losses.

The 2024 class has 18 commitments and is ranked No. 29 in the latest 247Sports composite rankings.

“Our recruiting is in good shape right now,” said Malzahn. “They see that we’re going through with some growing pains. Most of them see that as a great opportunity. These guys can see the future. Even though we’re going through tough times, there are good times ahead.

“A lot of those guys, you will see on the field next year doing their thing.”

Many of the high school players who already committed to the class were on hand Saturday to watch UCF take on West Virginia.

The 2024 class features nine 4-star commitments and is ranked second in the Big 12 while the 2025 class has three commitments and is No. 12 in the 247Sports composite rankings.

“They talk about how they can come in and help and how they feel like they can be an asset to the situation,” Williams said of the response from recruits. “That’s the biggest thing when things are not going right, it’s easy to jump ship, but at the same time we have something special going on here. This will not last long and those guys feel it.”

