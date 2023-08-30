UCF opens season as heavy favorite in nonconference matchup with Kent State

UCF football begins a new era in Year 3 under Gus Malzahn as the program kicks off its first season in the Big 12.

The Knights aim to make it eight consecutive seasons with a win in the season opener when they host nonconference foe Kent State on Thursday night.

The Golden Flashes underwent a coaching change in the offseason with former Minnesota assistant coach Kenni Burns taking over. The change led to turnover on the roster with an exodus of players in the transfer portal.

“New coaches, new team,” Malzahn said of this matchup. “It’s not the easiest to prepare for but it is what it is.”

Coaches: Malzahn, 3rd season at UCF, 18-9 (95-47 overall); Burns, first season at Kent State, 0-0.

Quick slant: These programs have split their first four meetings with Kent State winning the last two games in 2003-04. … UCF hasn’t dropped a season opener since 2015 when the Knights lost to FIU 15-14. … The Knights are 12-2 under Malzahn at home, with the losses coming against Louisville and Navy.

About UCF (0-0, 0-0 Big 12): UCF is one of the most experienced teams in the country, returning 75% of its offensive production and 70% of its tackles from last season, according to Phil Steele. … John Rhys Plumlee returns for his final season as the starting quarterback after totaling close to 3,500 yards of total offense and 25 touchdowns in 2022. … The Knights return three of their top four receiving targets in wideouts Javon Baker (796 yards) and Kobe Hudson (641) and tight end Alec Holler (276). … Linebacker Jason Johnson returns after leading the team in tackles (126). He’s joined by fellow linebacker Walter Yates (54 tackles) and transfers Rian Davis Jr. (Georgia) and Isaiah Paul (Incarnate Word).

About Kent State (0-0, 0-0 MAC): Kent State returns the least amount of experience (four starters) of any team in the Mid-American Conference. The offense returns no starters and must lean on newcomers such as former Minnesota running back Ky Thomas, who rushed for 821 yards in 2021, and former Kansas State quarterback Jaren Lewis and former Purdue quarterback Michael Alaimo. … Cornerback DJ Miller (63 tackles) and linebacker Khali Saunders (55) are the top returning tacklers. … Kicker Andrew Glass is coming off an all-conference season in which he hit 17 of 26 (65%) field goals.

3 things to watch

New-look Plumlee: Malzahn has been touting the quarterback’s growth from last season, calling it a “night and day” difference in the fifth-year senior. New offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw was brought in, in part, to push the ball downfield. That puts more of an emphasis on Plumlee staying in the pocket more, working through his progressions and finding open receivers rather than taking off to run. Malzahn doesn’t want to prevent Plumlee from being himself, just minimize the wear-and-tear he experienced late last season.

Knights pass rush: Kent State lost several starters to the transfer market, leaving the Golden Flashes with one of the least-experienced offensive lines in the Football Bowl Subdivisio, according to Steele. The group features a total of five career starts. That’s good news for a UCF defense that got to the quarterback just 22 times last season, the lowest amount since 2015 (16 sacks).

Backup plans: The Knights are a huge favorite which should mean opportunities for the backups to see some action. Quarterbacks Timmy McClain and Dylan Rizk could benefit from competitive snaps as could second- and third-stringers on the offensive and defensive fronts.

Where: FBC Mortgage Stadium

When: 7 p.m.

TV: FS1; Radio: AM 740/FM 96.9 The Game

Weather: 84 degrees, 66% rain chance

Favorite: UCF by 35.5 points

