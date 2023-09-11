UCF to open Big 12 schedule against Kansas State in prime time

UCF football will open its first season in the Big 12 with a prime-time matchup at Kansas State on Sept. 23.

The game, which will air on FS1, is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. ET. It’s the fourth consecutive night game and the third time the Knights will be featured on the Fox Network.

UCF (2-0, 0-0 Big 12) is coming off a come-from-behind win at Boise State Saturday as kicker Colton Boomer connected on a 40-yard field goal as time expired to lift the Knights past the Broncos, 18-16. The win improved the program’s road record to 6-6 under coach Gus Malzahn.

It will be the second time UCF has traveled to Kansas State, with the Knights losing to the Wildcats, 17-13 on Sept. 25, 2010.

UCF QB John Rhys Plumlee to miss a few weeks with leg injury

The game will be the second of six road contests for the Knights, who also travel to Kansas (Oct. 7), Oklahoma (Oct. 21), Cincinnati (Nov. 4) and Texas Tech (Nov. 18).

UCF hosts Villanova (6:30 p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+) Saturday at FBC Mortgage Stadium, announcing the game as a sellout.

