UCF’s NIL collective sees growth but envisions more in Big 12

It’s been 10 months since SJ Tuohy moved into his new role as executive director of The Kingdom NIL, a collective geared toward supporting UCF athletes through their name, image and likeness.

In that short time, the university transitioned from the American Athletic Conference to the Big 12 in July, opening the doors for a new world of opportunities on and off the field.

For the Kingdom, founded in 2022 by UCF alum and booster Tom McNamara, those possibilities have led to tremendous growth.

“The good thing about the Big 12 and the good thing about UCF is that we’ve pushed the boundary on a lot of stuff,” Tuohy told the Sentinel via phone. “There’s no finish line with the Kingdom or NIL. The more money you raise, the better players you get, the higher the expectations will become and then it starts over.”

It’s also come with its own challenges.

“It may take a minute to get our heads above water and understand what it’s going to take to hang in this league, and once you realize where you stand and what it takes you can start trying to be competitive and get ahead,” added Tuohy.

While collectives are not new to the college landscape, organizations such as Kingdom play a much more significant role in athletics. Athletic directors find themselves asking donors not only for funding for facility upgrades and department budgets but also to show support for the school’s NIL initiatives.

AD Terry Mohajir hasn’t seen that be an issue at UCF.

“Our fundraising is at an all-time high,” he recently told the Sentinel. “Our annual fund is at an all-time high, our major gifts are at an all-time high, but now, we have more people giving to the NIL. So, it hasn’t affected our ability to generate more revenue.

“We do have some resources going to NIL, as opposed to going directly to help support the move into the Big 12.”

Perhaps the biggest change with NIL in the past year is new state legislation allowing universities more freedom to promote collectives. While schools still can’t actively secure NIL deals with their athletes, answering questions and directing donors to give money through the proper channels is no longer taboo.

UCF coaches can openly discuss the Kingdom, even going as far as to promote the collective. It’s part of Gus Malzahn’s focus since shifting the playcalling duties to offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw last year.

“We are promoting the Kingdom,” said Mohajir. “It’s one of our four parallel tracks: operating budgets, personnel, facility maintenance and then recruiting and that’s the Kingdom.”

“That’s the key moving forward,” Malzahn said. “We need the Kingdom, which could help us in this new age of college football, keeping our top players, and it has more to do with a portal than anything.”

With that in mind, it’s important for the collective to work hand-in-hand with the school and be supportive of its initiatives.

“Our only purpose is to help these coaches and players succeed,” Tuohy said. “If that’s not the goal or mission then you shouldn’t have a collective.”

The move to an autonomous conference such as the Big 12 has certainly given UCF a shot in the arm in terms of recruiting, but in today’s college athletics NIL is where a school can make up ground.

“You have to have the money to compete,” said Malzahn. “The Big 12 definitely helps us but more than anything it’s to be able to compete financially.”

UCF has a large alumni base of approximately 360,000, with many of those located in Central Florida. What sets them apart from other programs is that their alumni are relatively young, with an average age in the mid-30s, as opposed to relying on older, established alumni groups at traditional blue blood programs.

“We’re a young fan base and we have a lot of unbelievably dedicated and wonderful supporters helping us fund it,” said Mohajir. “We keep grinding at it, of course, no one ever has enough.”

The merger between the Kingdom and Mission Control, another collective, proved to be a successful move towards the growth and progress of the UCF collective. When the organization started, it had more than $1 million pledged and has grown financially ever since.

According to Tuohy, the organization has seen a significant increase in monthly subscriptions since the merger. Before there were only about 93 active monthly subscribers, but now the number has exceeded 400.

“There are a couple of annual levels to factor but the membership has grown a ton in the eight months, which is exciting,” he said. “But we’re far off where we need to be to be an impactful piece of our revenue.”

Nothing is taken for granted with Tuohy, who understands what it means to ask members for financial support.

“We’re not naive to the fact that’s a big ask for a lot of fans, but getting people a part of what we think helps a lot,” Tuohy said.

Every little bit helps and the impact is felt especially on the recruiting trail.

The 2024 recruiting class set a new benchmark for the program, as it is the highest-ranked class in program history, according to 247Sports composite rankings, placing third overall in the Big 12.

Moreover, the Knights signed eight 4-star recruits, a school record, demonstrating their continued growth and progress.

The collective has played an important role in UCF’s success in the transfer market, allowing the Knights to augment their roster through the portal. Under Malzahn, the program has brought in players such as quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, running back RJ Harvey and receivers Javon Baker and Kobe Hudson.

The latest group includes commitments from quarterback KJ Jefferson (Arkansas), defensive end Daylan Dotson (UT Martin), safety Byron Threats (Cincinnati), running back Myles Montgomery (Cincinnati) and offensive lineman Jabari Brooks (Samford).

However, player retention is equally as important which is why having standouts such as Harvey, Hudson, offensive linemen Marcellus Marshall and Amari Kight back is news for celebration.

“That’s exciting for UCF to get them back because they’re not only good players, but they’re really giving in the community. They’re really good students and good ambassadors for our school,” said Tuohy.

As teams dealt with a growing number of players choosing to opt out of bowl games, UCF benefitted from having most of its roster present for the Gasparilla Bowl. Some of that can be attributed to the NIL deals the players had with Kingdom.

“Our NIL contracts are definitely strategically placed where it would be disadvantageous for the player to not play in the bowl game,” said Tuohy.

Even as UCF moves toward Year 2 in the Big 12, work remains ahead.

When asked whether UCF has those resources to compete in the league, Malzahn gave a blunt assessment.

“We’re still working on that,” he said.

That’s where Tuohy hopes the Kingdom can eventually help.

“Our goal is to make UCF as good as we can make in our sports, so this is the current landscape that it is and we’re going to try to be the best at that landscape,” he said.

