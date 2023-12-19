Finishing first Big 12 season with Gasparilla Bowl win motivates UCF

TAMPA — UCF coach Gus Malzahn started his media availability for the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl on Tuesday with an apology. Known for keeping a strict schedule, he was about 20 minutes late.

The bus carrying Malzahn and the coaching staff blew a tire on I-4 on its way to Tampa, sending the caravan of five buses to the side of the road and forcing everyone to double up for the remainder of the trip.

Luckily, no one was hurt, but it was a deflating start to UCF’s final road trip of 85 miles considering the Knights’ 2023 travel schedule. After six road games and more than 17,000 miles, it seemed ironic.

“We made it here and it was much better than flying,” Malzahn joked.

Move to Big 12 benefits UCF as it wraps up stellar 2024 recruiting class

It will be another story that will someday be recalled when describing UCF’s first season in the Big 12.

The Knights (6-6, 3-6 Big 12) went through their fair share of highs and lows: A 3-0 non-conference slate; a five-game losing streak to start conference play; and winning three of the last four games to be bowl eligible for the eighth consecutive season.

A win against Georgia Tech (6-6, 5-3 ACC) in Friday’s game would not only be the perfect ending but also provide momentum heading into Year 2 in the Big 12.

“It would be big for us as a team to go out on a high note,” said quarterback John Rhys Plumlee. “It’s been a roller coaster [ride] this season and there have been ups and downs — everything you can think of that happens in a football season — so we want to end this thing the right way. Go out on a high note and get some momentum into the next year for the next guys.”

Plumlee missed three games after suffering a severe right knee injury in Week 2 at Boise State. The fifth-year senior worked his way back onto the field on Oct. 21 against Oklahoma and has been steadily improving.

“The time off helped a lot,” said Plumlee.

UCF’s John Rhys Plumlee, Jason Johnson excited to cap season at Gasparilla Bowl

UCF also should benefit from having most of its starters intact when it faces the Yellow Jackets.

While some teams deal with players opting out or entering the transfer portal, the Knights have been relatively lucky in that department.

“[Cornerback] Corey Thornton was going to another school and went into the portal, but for the most part, all of our main pieces are in a place, which is very important,” said Malzahn.

Georgia Tech will be without its leading pass rusher, Kyle Kennard (11 tackles for loss, 6 sacks), and safety Kenan Johnson (2 forced fumbles, interception), who both entered the portal and committed to other schools.

Keeping the starting roster together shows the Knights are motivated.

“It says a lot that our team is pretty much intact heading into the bowl game,” said Malzahn. “In this day and time, it has a lot to do with who’s motivated, who’s not motivated. That’s what we’ve been talking to our team about and that’s been the big challenge.”

Added sophomore receiver Xavier Townsend: “Everybody that steps out on the field, players and coaches, everybody’s focused on winning this game. We’re looking at it like it’s just a regular-season game and not looking past [Georgia Tech].”

