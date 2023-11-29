UCF men’s basketball looks to respond from loss to Stetson

With the addition of 10 new faces to the roster, UCF men’s basketball coach Johnny Dawkins knew there would be a period of adjustment.

Through six games, the Knights have had some good moments and some bad.

Sunday’s 85-82 loss to visiting Stetson was one of the latter, handing UCF (4-2, 0-0 Big 12) its second loss. The Knights are No. 66 in the latest NCAA NET rankings and No. 78 in the Kenpom rankings.

“We need to regroup and respond,” Dawkins said. “That’s been my message to the guys. We’ve taken that to heart. Guys are focused, working like we want them to work, taking the information we’ve given them. We want to see continued improvement.”

Guard Jaylin Sellers is coming off a career-high 34 points against the Hatters, and the 6-foot-4 junior leads the team in scoring (22.2 points per game) and rebounds (6.5 rebounds per game). He was named co-newcomer of the week in the Big 12 for his performance and tops the conference in scoring.

“Jaylin has done a terrific job thus far in the preseason,” said Dawkins. “He’s been our leading scorer and one of our go-to guys, and we want him to continue to be in that role because he’s earned it.”

The transfer from Ball State has been a pleasant surprise for Dawkins and the Knights after averaging 10 points and 2.8 rebounds in two seasons for the Cardinals.

UCF stumbles in loss to Stetson despite career showing by Jaylin Sellers

“I’ve started very well, but thanks go out to my teammates and coaches for trusting me to score the ball and putting me in the right spots,” Sellers said.

The intensity during practices this week has picked up, according to guard Darius Johnson, as the Knights look to put the Stetson loss behind them.

“There are a lot of high emotions going on right now,” said Johnson, who is second on the team in scoring with 13.7 ppg. “We’re just trying to stay focused and keep building.”

While nobody wants to lose, the setback to Stetson can be something UCF can use to build upon as the Knights finish their non-conference schedule and move toward their first season in the Big 12.

“Every loss is a lesson,” Johnson said. “We can’t play the name on the front of the jersey. For one, we have got to take every opponent seriously. We had to follow the scouting report and our scout report was no threes and we gave up 13 [3-pointers]. Moving forward, we must take more pride in defense and learn from it.”

UCF is last in the Big 12 in opponent 3-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot 35% from behind the arc. The Knights allowed Stetson to connect on 43% (13 of 30) of its 3-point shots Sunday, including 53% (9 of 17) in the second half.

UCF hosts Lipscomb (6-3, 0-0 ASUN) at Addition Financial Arena on Saturday (4 p.m., ESPN+).

The Bisons rank 48th in the country in 3-point shooting (37.9%), having attempted 214 long-range shots.

“It will be another tough challenge because they know how to play,” said Dawkins. “They’ve had success, they are a winning program and we need to prepare for them correctly. We need to make sure we regroup and we need to respond.”

Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.