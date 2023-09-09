UCF men’s basketball adds pair to 2023-24 roster

UCF’s men’s basketball added a pair of players to its 2023-24 roster by signing guard/forward Mintautas Mockus and guard DeMarr Langford Jr.

Langford joins the Knights as a transfer from Boston College, where he appeared in 73 games in three seasons with the Eagles. He averaged 8.8 points on 44% shooting with 4.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

“DeMarr brings a well-rounded game to our team,” coach Johnny Dawkins said in a statement. “He is a good athlete who played in one of the best conferences in college basketball over his last three seasons and will bring a great deal of leadership to our team.”

He becomes the sixth transfer to join the program, along with forwards Omar Payne (Jacksonville), Jaylin Sellers (Ball State), Ibrahima Diallo (San Jose State) and Marchelus Avery (New Mexico State) and guard Shemarri Allen (UMKC).

Mockus, from Lithuania, has played in professional basketball leagues since 2020. He played 25 games for Prienai and 40 for Kretingos Kretinga and Klaipedos Neptunas-Akvaservis in the Lithuanian Basketball League. He played in the Spanish basketball league and the NBA Academy Games.

“Mintautas brings a great deal of experience to our team after playing internationally in a few pro leagues,” said Dawkins. “His basketball IQ and ability to play different positions adds value to our team, and we’re happy to welcome him to our UCF family.”

UCF tips off the season by hosting FIU on Nov. 6 at Addition Financial Arena.

