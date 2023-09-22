UCF makes Big 12 Conference football debut against Kansas State: 3 things to watch

ORLANDO — UCF will get an immediate opportunity to prove it can hang with anyone in the Big 12, traveling to the conference's defending champion in its debut Saturday night.

The Knights (3-0), who completed a perfect nonconference run with a comfortable rout of Villanova, battle Kansas State (2-1) at 8 p.m. on FS1. Kansas State, ranked No. 15 in The Associated Press' Top 25 poll a week ago, dropped out after Harrison Mevis booted an SEC-record 61-yard field as time expired to give Missouri a 30-27 win.

"We've talked a lot about (this moment) the last year. We just happen to be playing the defending champs of the league, and you can see why when you turn on the film," UCF coach Gus Malzahn said. "It will be a really good challenge for our team about where we're at right now. We're real happy to be 3-0, but we've not played anybody the caliber that we're fixing to play."

Timmy McClain, filling in for the injured John Rhys Plumlee, threw for 321 yards and a couple of touchdowns in his first UCF start. The Knights lead the nation in total offense (617.7 yards per game) and are second in rushing (299.3 ypg), but will face a Kansas State defense currently ranked third in run defense (50.0 ypg), tied for sixth in tackles for loss (28 overall, 9.3 per game) and tied for 16th in sacks (10, 3.3 per game).

Here are three things to watch in a landmark moment for UCF's football program.

Who will start at QB for injury-ravaged K-State?

UCF is not the only team in this game with lingering questions about the quarterback position.

Will Howard was noticeably hobbled in the fourth quarter last week and his status is questionable entering the weekend. Howard has thrown multiple touchdowns in each of K-State's first three games, accounting for 817 passing yards and 12 touchdowns (eight passing, three rushing, one receiving).

"I'd have to see him do some things, and (Monday) there was no way that he could have done anything," Wildcats coach Chris Klieman told reporters in his weekly press conference. "So, we'll have to figure that out as the week goes on."

If Howard is unable to go, Klieman will turn to highly touted true freshman Avery Johnson. The Under Armour All-American and consensus top-100 national recruit, went 3 of 4 for 55 yards and ran for a touchdown against Southeast Missouri. He checked in against Missouri in certain packages as well, picking up 24 yards on four carries.

"You've got to be prepared for all the what-ifs each week," Malzahn said. "We'll cross that bridge when it gets here. We've got to prepare for both the quarterbacks."

The loss at Missouri proved costly for Kansas State. Linebacker Daniel Green suffered a season-ending pectoral injury, and running back Treshaun Ward is considered doubtful for Saturday's game.

As for UCF, Malzahn is "hopeful" to have both defensive tackle Ricky Barber and defensive back DeJordan Mask return to the lineup after sitting out Saturday's nonconference finale. Plumlee is the only player officially ruled out.

UCF shuffling the deck on the offensive line

Malzahn mentioned UCF's depth along the offensive line as a strength during fall camp, and he has not been afraid to tinker with the group.

Adrian Medley earned the start at left guard against Villanova, though Bula Schmidt is still listed as the starter on this week's depth chart. Marcellus Marshall slid inside for 38 snaps last week at left guard, with Amari Kight utilized primarily at right tackle.

There was a switch at center, too. Caden Kitler checked in early in the first half for Drake Metcalf, and Malzahn expressed dissatisfaction after the Stanford transfer snapped the ball low on a few occasions and committed a false start penalty.

"We're not going to have any more self-inflicted wounds up front with that position," Malzahn said. "We'll have some competition, and we'll see. Obviously, Game 4, you'd like to have all that lined out, but we're still a work in progress."

Kitler was listed as a co-starter at center for the first time this week and logged a career-high 44 snaps against Villanova.

Can Kobe Hudson continue his current hot streak?

In each of UCF's last two games, senior receiver Kobe Hudson has set a new career-high for receiving yards. He torched Boise State for 134 yards on five receptions from Plumlee, then caught six balls on a season-high nine targets from McClain for 147.

Hudson is providing explosiveness from the perimeter. He's lined up out wide 75.9% of the time with just over half of his yard total for the season (347) coming after the catch.

Offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw said Sunday he and UCF's coaches have emphasized the "little things" to Hudson since the start of spring ball. The results of late, he believes, are a byproduct of nearly six months of work.

"We've been on him, and he has really fine-tuned his game," Hinshaw said. "You can see it happening on the field. I'm really proud of him, how hard he's been working, what he's been doing. And you see the production."

Each member of UCF's starting trio of receivers has made important contributions to this point. Javon Baker has at least four receptions in each game, and secured his first touchdown last week on a 25-yard dime from McClain. Xavier Townsend scored in the win over Kent State, and remains a weapon as a runner and a punt returner in addition to the team's primary option out of the slot.

