UCF lost game to Oklahoma, but won back our respect | Commentary

The old truism – “Close doesn’t count, except in horseshoes and hand grenades.” – just isn’t true in this case.

The UCF Knights came ThisClose to beating the No. 6-ranked Oklahoma Sooners on the road Saturday before losing 31-29 when they failed on their final two-point conversion with 1:16 left in the game.

In the record books, it goes down as another loss, but in the grand scheme of UCF’s inaugural Big 12 season, it could very well become an essential turning point; the inspiring achievement that turns around a season that was on the verge of going down the toilet.

“I’m not much into moral victories,” UCF coach Gus Malzahn said afterward, “but you have to put everything into perspective with what this team has gone through. I’m extremely proud of our team and the way we fought. We went toe-to-toe with the one of the best – if not the best (team in the country.”

Yes, the Knights have lost four straight games for the first time in eight years and are 0-4 in Big 12 play, but, if you ask me, this performance – this gritty, gutty performance – restored pride, respect and confidence into the team and its fans.

Are you kidding me?

How did the Knights manage to give up off the mat after what they have endured over the last month?

How did a UCF defense that was stampeded in its first three Big 12 games come out and hold quarterback Dillon Gabriel and one of the highest-scoring offenses in the country to two touchdowns less than they normally score?

How was quarterback John Rhys Plumlee even on the field, let alone driving UCF down for the potential game-tying touchdown late in the fourth quarter. He was coming back from a knee injury, wearing a brace and obviously not nearly the lethal running threat he normally is. And he was one of 13 players who contracted some sort of flu-like bug before the game and had to get IVs to infuse their bodies with fluids before and during the game.

“You feel weak, but at the end of day nobody cares how you feel; nobody is coming out to save you.” Plumlee said. “You still have to go out there and execute and do your job.”

And that’s exactly what Plumlee did. Somehow, someway in the final minutes of the game, he drove his team 75 yards in the most hostile environment imaginable. On 3rd-and-15, he fired a beautiful pass to Randy Pittman for 39 yds and then he threw another strike to game-breaking receiver Javon Baker (5 catches, 134 yards) for 19. After three consecutive incompletions, Plumlee found Baker again for a 12-yard touchdown and the nearly 85,000 fans suddenly went silent with the scoreboard reading Oklahoma 31, UCF 29..

It was only after UCF’s two-point conversion – a backward pass to Xavier Townsend that apparently was supposed to turn into a double-pass before it was sniffed out by OU’s Austin Stogner – went awry that Sooner Nation could finally breathe easily.

If you ask me, Knight Nation should also be breathing easier. Admit it, UCF fans, you didn’t think your team had a chance of staying within two touchdowns of the Sooners. We all wondered what the Knights’ psyche would be like after losing their first three Big 12 games in the manner in which they lost them.

First, they got run over in the second half by Kansas State’s DJ Giddens, who ran for a career-high 207 yards and four touchdowns.

Then came the Bounce House Bungle when they led Baylor 35-7 midway through the third quarter and ended up enduring the biggest collapse in school history.

Then came the calamity in Kansas, where Jayhawks ran for nearly 400 yards and Knights got blown out 51-22.

The social media mob and Twitter trolls came out and were ripping Malzahn, defensive coordinator Addison Williams and the team’s lack of talent and quality depth.

“We hear the noise,” Plumlee admitted.

“In college football, social media and negativity can really weigh on young kids,” Malzahn said. “They read it, but they put it aside and they battled.”

They battled the Sooners; they battled the crowd; they battled illness and injury and they even had to fight through some controversial officiating. Knights defensive back Corey Thornton’s interception in UCF’s end zone was negated by an awful pass interference call at the end of the first half and Oklahoma ended up tying the score 17-17 on a field goal.

“We fought through a lot today,” Plumlee said. “… I hate losing more than anything in the world, but I think we showed a little of who we are today. I think we opened some eyeballs.”

Added Malzahn: “I’m disappointed we didn’t win, but in the big picture I think we have a good football team. We’ll finish strong; I will promise you that.”

In the end, the UCF Knights lost the game on Saturday, but they won something even more important.

They won back their pride.

They restored their respect.

Email me at mbianchi@orlandosentinel.com. Hit me up on X (formerly Twitter) @BianchiWrites and listen to my Open Mike radio show every weekday from 6 to 9:30 a.m. on FM 96.9, AM 740 and 969TheGame.com/listen