UCF’s Lokahi Pauole completes excellent adventure from Hawaii to Orlando to Hula

The irony in Lokahi Pauole’s journey to the Hula Bowl is quite amazing, humorous to a point, and certainly an adventure for the former UCF offensive lineman.

Pauole, who is from Kapolei, Hawaii, on the island of Oahu, returned home after his senior season with the Knights ended and received a phone call Monday.

Kapolei, which is a suburban in Honolulu County, west of the capital city, is just about 14 miles from Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, where the Hula Bowl was played for 61 years. Three years ago, the game was moved to Orlando and the UCF campus at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

The phone call informed him that he was being selected as a late addition to the Hula Bowl. He was thrilled, jumped on a plane, and was doing his thing for the Black squad in Saturday afternoon’s game. His team, for what it’s worth, won 24-17.

Pauole joined four other UCF players in the game: quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, linebacker Jason Johnson, defensive end Tre’mon Morris-Brash and cornerback Decorian Patterson.

Also in the game were a pair of Orlando products in Southern IIlinois safety PJ Jules ahd FAU receiver Je’Quan Burton.

Pauole was happy he made the trip. Give or take about 12 hours and 4,757 miles after the phone call, he made it worthwhile when he actually got to touch the football — an offensive lineman’s dream. The Green team’s Morris-Brash, whose nickname is Drop, caused a fumble but Pauole was there to jump on it for the Black team on the final drive and his team ran out the clock.

“It was great. I think Drop was the one who knocked it out, so he kind of fed it to me,” Pauole said. “He popped it out and I saw the ball on the ground and I had to get on it.”

The trip was tiresome, but Pauole didn’t mind and he was able to put on for NFL scouts at practices this week.

“I got here Wednesday morning and I had to suit up and get ready to go,” he said. “I thought I idid great. I thought I proved myself and showed that I belong.”

His other teammate, Johnson, was named the defensive player of the Hula Bowl.

“I played my hardest and it means a lot,” Johnson said of earning MVP. “It’s a long journey ahead, but I’m ready for it. It’s going to be a really fun journey.”

Plumlee played two series and threw a touchdown pass in the second quarter.

“I was really fortunate to have the opportunity to play one more here at the Bounce House,” he said. “A lot of guys don’t get a chance to play at their home stadium one more time, so it’s something that I didn’t take for granted.”

