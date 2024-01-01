UCF lands commitment from Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson

UCF opened the New Year with a splash, landing a commitment from Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson on Monday.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Jefferson fits the mold of a quarterback that has thrived on coach Gus Malzahn‘s offense. His physical attributes are similar to those of former Auburn quarterback Cam Newton (6-5, 245), whom Malzahn coached in 2010 and eventually went on to win the Heisman Trophy.

Jefferson played 5 seasons at Arkansas, passing for 7,911 yards with 67 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,868 yards with 21 touchdowns. He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 18 and spent the last several weeks visiting various schools, including UCF last week.

He announced his decision in a post on social media, “LET’S RUN IT #KMT #KnightNation #GKCO committed.”

Malzahn hinted the Knights might be in the market for a quarterback, especially with the departure of John Rhys Plumlee, who exhausted his eligibility.

“That is a possibility that we look for a quarterback,” Malzahn said in early December. “We’ve got guys that we feel good about but at the same time, you’re always trying to upgrade your roster.”

UCF enters the 2024 season with a quarterback room that features returners Timmy McClain, Xavier Williams and Dylan Rizk along with true freshmen Riley Trujillo and EJ Colson.

McClain started 3 games for the Knights this past season after Plumlee went down with a knee injury in the team’s Week 2 win over Boise State. He finished with 1,065 passing yards with 9 touchdowns and 3 interceptions while rushing for 42 yards with a touchdown.

Jefferson is the No. 124-ranked player in the transfer portal according to 247Sports but the 20th-ranked quarterback. UCF has eight transfer commitments to its 2024 class led by Jefferson, Evan Morris (TE), Bryon Threats (DB), Daylan Dotson (DE), Myles Montgomery (RB), Jabari Brooks (OL) and Reece Adkins (TE).

The Mississippi native joins a 2024 roster that returns its leading rusher (RJ Harvey), its top two receivers (Javon Baker, Kobe Hudson) and three offensive linemen (Adrian Medley, Marcellus Marshall and Amari Kight).

