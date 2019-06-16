UCF lands 2020 QB Mike Wright

Qzlpw4y0x0hy8vdytjjn

Mike Wright is a quarterback out of College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy, and the 2020 signal caller has over 20 offers. One of those is from UCF. The Knights have picked up a commitment from the 6-foot-3, 185 pound rising senior after beating out Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Ole Miss and Utah.

"I was already interested in the school well before they offered," said Wright. "Once I got on campus (June 5)m I could visualize myself being a student and an athlete there and it felt like no other visit.

I know UCF will make me not only a better quarterback but also a better person. The offensive scheme and system fits my style of play. Orlando is a great place for me to studies electrical engineering and film production.

"When I told the coach, their reaction was priceless. Everyone on staff congratulated me. DJ called me the night after and told me about everything and how I would love it. It was awesome."

Playing for Josh Heupel has Wright excited too.



"He's great. He produces big time quarterbacks every year. He played quarterback himself so it will be great to have him as a coach and mentor along with Coach Lebby. What stood out the most was just how easy it was talking to him. We spent over an hour in his office talking and barely talked football. That just showed me UCF is built around more than football.

The Peach State quarterback is set on calling Orlando home.

"My recruitment is over. You may see me tour around with brother Taco working on his recruitment in the future, but I'm a UCF Knight," said Wright.