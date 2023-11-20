UCF knows best way to honor seniors is with win, bowl bid

It hasn’t slipped past John Rhys Plumlee that his time at UCF was slowly winding down.

So before the Oklahoma State game, the fifth-year quarterback addressed many of his fellow seniors on the team about what the next couple of weeks would mean to them.

“We had a little conversation, just telling the guys of the reality of strapping it up one last time in the Black and Gold,” said Plumlee. “You only get a couple more times to play as a Knight. I told them I was promised this one and the next and hopefully one more.

“The reality of it all starts to hit for guys that are older.”

UCF (5-6, 2-6 Big 12) enters its final regular season game needing a win against visiting Houston (4-7, 2-6 Big 12) on Saturday (Noon, FS1) to become bowl-eligible for the 8th consecutive season. The Knights, who are coming off a disappointing 24-23 loss at Texas Tech, are double-digit favorites (13.5 points) for the third time in 2023.

It’s also Senior Day when many seniors like Plumlee will be honored before the game on the field at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

“It’s really kind of surreal,” said Plumlee. “I’ve been in college for a long time now. I was at Ole Miss for a while and then entered the transfer portal looking for an opportunity [to play]. I found it here at UCF and I’m thankful I landed here. What an unbelievable spot, unbelievable community, unbelievable team and coaches to be around.”

It’s been a rollercoaster final season for the Mississippi native, who will start his 32nd career game with UCF despite missing three games while recovering from a right knee injury. During that time, the Knights lost 5-straight games in their inaugural season in the Big 12.

“I try to cherish the moment, cherish the opportunity I have,” he said. “This will be another opportunity for me to do just that. [To] be thankful for the opportunity presented and then get a win for the Knights.”

Like Plumlee, senior linebackers Jason Johnson and Walter Yates III joined the program as transfers—Johnson from Eastern Illinois and Yates from Savannah State.

“It’s been a long journey, but it also went by fast, so it’s really exciting and I feel like I did a good job in my career,” said Johnson, who has 454 career tackles and is second in the conference with 94 tackles this season.

Added Yates: “It’s been a blessing just to be here and able to play Division I football. I’m glad they took a chance on me last year in the portal and I’ll forever be thankful for that.”

Alec Holler began his college career at UCF as a walk-on and five seasons later, he leaves having been a big part of the program’s recent success.

“When you look at your journey in college football and you are getting down to the end, every single practice, every single game, just means a little bit more,” said Holler. “You go into this last game being senior night and you look out and you’re like ‘Wow, the journey seems to be coming to an end,’ so you want to end it positively.”

While it will be an emotional time for many of the nearly 40 seniors on the roster, the Knights know there is still work to be done. A win over the Cougars and UCF can extend their season with as many as 15 practices and a bowl game.

“It’s always tough; some guys are a little emotional than others,” said defensive coordinator Addison Williams. “It’s usually the first couple minutes of the game and then it’s back to a normal game after that.”

Offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw went through Senior Day as a player when he quarterbacked the Knights from 1991-94 and knows how special of a moment it can be.

“You want to go out winners and we’re going to fight for these seniors and do everything we can to win this game against Houston on Saturday,” he said.

“All the guys that have laid the foundation and done so many things for our program and everything that goes with it. You want to send these guys out on a positive note,” added coach Gus Malzahn.

