UCF Knights Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

UCF Knights Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

UCF Knights Preview

UCF 2022 Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

UCF Schedule

Isaiah Bowser, RB Sr.

UCF could have at least 15 players among the Top 15 Players list – put the starting quarterback somewhere in here once it’s all 100% settled, but it’s Bowser who should be the star of the show as the leader of a super-deep group of backs.

Can he stay healthy? The 6-1, 225-pound battering ram was amazing against Boise State to start the season, and he helped carry the load in the bowl win over Florida to end it. In between, he fought his way to get on the field, but was hurt.

He ran for 1,300 yards and seven touchdowns with 22 catches and a score in his three years at Northwestern, and last year he ran for 703 yards and nine touchdowns – and caught nine passes for 75 yards – in and out of eight games for UCF.

Ryan O'Keefe, WR Sr.

5-10, 175. 111 catches, 1,277 yards, (11.5 ypc), 10 TD. 16 carries, 274 yards, 1 TD in three seasons. Second Team All-AAC.

Divaad Wilson, S Sr.

6-0, 195. 28 tackles, 1 INT, 2 broken up passes in two seasons at Georgia, 83 tackles, 2 INT, 4 broken up passes, 1 sack, 3.5 TFL in two seasons at UCF. Second Team All-AAC.

Lokahi Pauole, OG Sr.

6-4, 305. Going into his third year as a starter, will likely work at right guard. Second Team All-AAC.

Quadric Bullard, S Jr.

6-0, 170. 95 tackles, 6 broken up passes, 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery in two seasons.

Davonte Brown, CB Jr.

6-2, 185. 61 tackles, 1 INT, 15 broken up passes, 1 TFL in two seasons.

Tre'Mon Morris-Brash, DE Sr.

6-2. 245. 73 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 17 TFL, 1 INT, 2 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble, 2 fumble recoveries in two seasons.

Kobe Hudson, WR Jr.

6-1, 200. 51 catches, 650 yards (12.7 ypc), 4 TD in two seasons at Auburn.

Kemore Gamble, TE Sr.

Story continues

6-4, 245. 48 catches, 632 yards (13.2 ypc), 7 TD in three years at Florida.

Josh Celiscar, DE Jr.

6-4, 265. 55 tackles, 3 sacks, 7 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 INT

UCF Knights Preview

UCF 2022 Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

UCF Schedule



[protected-iframe id=”361699434b6d70baf15f631ed2408ac1-97672683-92922408″ info=”https://www.googletagservices.com/tag/js/gpt.js” ]

– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams

1

1

1

1