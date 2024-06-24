UCF Knights football flips Tampa Bay Tech 'coverage specialist' Rukeem Stroud from Wisconsin

UCF worked fast to patch a sudden secondary hole in its 2025 recruiting class, flipping a prized cornerback away from Wisconsin on Monday afternoon.

Tampa Bay Tech's Rukeem Stroud verbally committed to the Knights, less than 48 hours after receiving a scholarship offer. The 5-foot-11, 160-pound Stroud checked in as the No. 41 overall player in the USA TODAY Florida Network's statewide top 100.

On Saturday night, the Knights were on the short end of a commitment flip as Cedartown (Ga.)'s Demarcus Gardner jumped ship to join Kentucky's recruiting class.

Stroud long considered UCF as a "dream school," and said the Knights skyrocketed to the top of his list upon receiving the coveted opportunity. He told The News-Journal in a phone interview that his recruitment is "fully shut down," and that he will look to schedule an in-season official visit.

"This moment is real," Stroud said. "I'm happy and excited. It's close to home, and I am excited to be a part of something like that. They are building something really special.

"I had long talks with my mom and dad, but considering UCF is a dream school and closer to home, it made it easier."

As a junior, Stroud was credited with 17 pass breakups and six interceptions for Tampa Bay Tech, where he is teammates with fellow Knights commit Santonyo Isaac. He posted personal-best track times in the 100- (10.75) and 200-meter dash (21.94) this past spring.

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Stroud is the No. 37 cornerback recruit in the country and the No. 441 overall player. Andrew Ivins, 247Sports' director of scouting, described Stroud as a "potential coverage specialist."

"On the longer side, has some verified foot speed verified by the track times, but he's slight of frame. That's the big sticking point with him," Ivins said. "When you turn on the junior tape, he's a guy that will play through hands and create takeaways. He's always been impressive in the camp circuit matching up with bigger wide receivers. He's a potential multi-year contributor at the Power 4 level. You're going to need a few years to get the body right, but there are definitely some traits to work with."

UCF has 10 verbal commits for its 2025 class with Stroud's inclusion, and a handful of major uncommitted targets set to reveal their choices in the next two weeks. St. Augustine wide receiver Carl Jenkins Jr. and Vero Beach cornerback RJ Jones III will make their announcements Saturday, followed by Cocoa wide receiver Jayvan Boggs and Roswell (Ga.) interior offensive lineman Andrew Stargel on July 4 and Mainland defensive tackle Christian Hudson on July 6.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: UCF football: DB Rukeem Stroud flips from Wisconsin Badgers to Knights