Can UCF get Colton Boomer back on track and capitalize on hidden benefit of bowl eligibility? | Analysis

Facing fourth-and-3 on Texas Tech’s 28-yard line, UCF lined up for a 45-yard field goal attempt.

But the Knights had other ideas. They pulled off a flawless fake as holder Mitch McCarthy tossed the ball behind his back to kicker Colton Boomer, who raced 24 yards before being knocked out of bounds shy of the end zone.

“It was the perfect situation to do that,” said offensive coordinator Darin Hinshaw.

It was a highlight in what would be a roller coaster-type performance for Boomer, a standout at Lake Mary High.

His 32-yard field goal attempt late in the third quarter against Texas Tech hit the right upright and bounced back onto the field, denying UCF a chance to retake the lead.

“Boomer has been unbelievable in field goals, but we’ve got to get those three points right there for sure,” said Hinshaw. “We reacted to the situation and I was proud of us for driving down and kicking a field goal on the next drive.”

The sophomore would connect on a 24-yard kick early in the fourth quarter.

Boomer has connected on 12 of 17 field-goal attempts (70%) but has missed two of his last four. He is near the bottom of the Big 12 in field-goal completion percentage and ranks seventh in field-goal completions (12) and eighth in field-goal attempts (17).

“He’s done a really good job for us,” said coach Gus Malzahn. “He hadn’t missed very many in his career. He won the Boise State game for us, so we have a lot of confidence in him right now.”

A blocked extra point that would have tied things up late in the game against Texas Tech stung the most. It was the first block against the Knights since 2021.

“I wish we would have done a better job protecting that extra point,” added Malzahn.

The coaching staff also has added kickoff duties to the list of responsibilities, with Boomer averaging 59.8 yards per game. Malzahn doesn’t believe the extra work impacts his kicker’s overall performance.

“This is the first year of him doing dual roles, so there’s usually a learning experience that goes with that,” he said. “We’re tickled to death that he’s our kicker and still feel like he’s one of the best in the country.”

Malzahn trusts Boomer will bounce back.

“He’s a really good competitor and not your normal field-goal kicker,” he said. ”He’s mentally tough. He’ll be ready to go this week. There’s no doubt in my mind.”

Why is a bowl bid significant?

UCF needs a win over Houston on Saturday to become bowl eligible.

But earning a bowl bid isn’t just about keeping its streak of eight straight bowl appearances alive. Planning in an additional game allows the Knights 15 extra practices, which means getting younger players more time on the football field.

“One is the reward. The guys get a few days to go someplace they may not have gone before, and they get a few bowl gifts,” said defensive coordinator Addison Williams. “From the coaching standpoint, you always love the extra practice time. It allows you to spend with some of the younger guys that may not have played as much as others.”

Added Hinshaw: “It’s almost like another spring practice because you get to practice all those days. It gets your young guys involved and to get them ready for the future of what UCF will be, and it’s an exciting time.”

Can UCF correct road woes?

UCF wrapped up one of its most grueling road schedules in program history at Texas Tech. The Knights finished with a 2-4 record away from Orlando, including 1-4 in the Big 12.

“We had more travel miles than any team in college football,” said Malzahn. “Six real road games, so we knew it would be challenging. You’re going on the road and not playing any cupcakes. These were real road games and we knew we would have to win close games.”

Four of the games were decided by two points or less, with losses to Kansas State (44-31) and Kansas (51-22) decided by wider margins.

UCF isn’t the only newcomer to struggle away from home, with BYU, Cincinnati and Houston a combined 4-10 heading into this weekend’s games.

When TCU and West Virginia joined the Big 12 in 2013, they combined for a 2-9 road record. The following season, they were 8-2.

